Monday, February 8, 2021
Education

SWC Scholarship Applications Being Accepted

By Managing Editor

SOUTHWESTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATION DEADLINE: 2/28/21

The Coronado Democratic Club is currently accepting applications for the John F. Kennedy Young Democrat Award. Each year, the Coronado Democratic Club awards one or more scholarships to deserving Southwestern Community College students.

The current application period opened on February 1 and closes on February 28, 2021.

This year, the Club will award two $500 scholarships to two students who demonstrate outstanding academic promise and dedication to the values of the Democratic Party.

The Club Scholarship Committee will review applications from March 5 to March 22; the winners will be announced at the April 24, 2021, General Club Meeting via zoom. Club Scholarship Committee members include Chair Patti Flores-Charter, Edry Groot, Luke Serna, Lucy Howell, and Sanjay Bhandari.

Applicants can find more information regarding the application process at this link:

https://www.swccd.edu/admissions-and-financial-aid/financial-aid/financial-aid-types/scholarships/

Please contact Patti Flores-Charter at ccnado@san.rr.com for additional information.

 

 

