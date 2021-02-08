Monday, February 8, 2021
Jr. Optimists Souper Bowl of Caring – Donate Through Feb. 15

By Managing Editor

Souper Bowl of CaringSouper Bowl of Caring is a non-profit organization where youth groups around the U.S. solicit donations of non-perishable food for those in need. The Coronado Jr. Optimist club (sponsored by the Optimist Club of Coronado) will once again be participating in Souper Bowl of Caring.

Many families in San Diego do not have enough to eat and as can be imagined, this year the need for food donations is greater than ever due to the impact of the pandemic.

Now through February 15th, the Jr. Optimist members will be accepting non-perishable food donations. All donations will be going to the food pantry at the Coronado First Baptist Church where Pastor Romer will see that the donations get to those in need. Please contact club President Daisy Cuthbert at 619-865-2444 or club advisor and Optimist member Erin Downey at 619-675-1323 for questions or to arrange pick up.

We also have two drop off locations, one at Sweat Circuit Gym located at 1007 Isabella Ave and another at Crown City Cigars at 1136 Loma Ave #107.

Learn more at TackleHunger.org

The Junior Optimists thank you for your participation!

Souper Sunday Success and Thank You

 

