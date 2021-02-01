County Only Vaccinating People 65 and Older Due to Number of Doses Available

While the state of California has expanded COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to all people in Phase 1B, San Diego County clinics for now are vaccinating only people in Phase 1A and people 65 years and older in Phase 1B given the limited number of doses available in the region.

Doctors, pharmacies, community clinics and other healthcare providers are working to provide vaccinations to San Diegans in the priority groups.

“We understand some people want to get vaccinated right away, but, unfortunately, we don’t have enough vaccine to give a dose to all San Diegans who want one,” Wooten said.

All County vaccination super stations and other clinics require appointments and can be made at vaccinationsuperstationsd.com.

