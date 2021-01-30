Home and Garden Goods Galore at Earth, Wind & Sea

Located steps away from the historic Hotel del Coronado, Earth, Wind & Sea has been a Coronado staple for over 20 years. This last year marked a particularly challenging one for the home and garden goods store. Owner Rachel Sandmann says that during the coronavirus pandemic they’ve felt the loss of tourists and local customers alike.

“It’s been a tough balancing act,” Sandmann said. “The pandemic has affected all levels of retail – from suppliers all the way to customers. I work with a lot of small vendors and individual artists – who make a significant portion of their living from art shows and craft fairs. These have all been canceled so they are relying on their retail customers like us.”

Sandmann is the second owner of Earth, Wind & Sea. She took over in 2004 and says she’s loved every minute of it. Like many businesses in Coronado, her shop relies on tourist traffic for a significant part of its sales, which has decreased significantly during the pandemic. Although this year has been tough, she says the travel restrictions have allowed her to connect with the local community more.

“On a positive note, because people are staying closer to home – we have picked up a few new local customers who have wandered in for the first time,” Sandmann said. “Another bright spot has been having people order items from us for local delivery to their friends and family. It has been a lot of fun to help find the perfect gift and see the happy faces when they answer the door.”

Sandmann says the store is focusing on giving its customers the best shopping experience possible. Earth, Wind & Sea is open Monday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. They also have a website and offer free local delivery.

“We love our local customers – and I am profoundly grateful for their support,” Sandmann said. “Thank you to everyone who has stopped by to check on us. You are the reason we have made it through this year.”

Earth, Wind & Sea

1303 Orange Ave, Coronado