Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Business

Fair Trade Décor Brings the World to Coronado

By Jennifer Velez

From baby gifts to home decor, Fair Trade Décor offers an abundance of unique gifts from around the world. | Photo courtesy of Fair Trade Décor

“When one of your best customers comes back five times during a holiday season for more of the same items for gifts, you know you have a winning product,” laughs Elizabeth Paganelli, owner of Fair Trade Décor. This is especially true if that client is a 99-year-old retired Navy Admiral who lives in Del Mar and comes in to shop with his caregiver.

| Photo courtesy of Fair Trade Décor

Even on a sad day, Paganelli says that talking about Fair Trade Décor, which has a wide array of colorful and unique items made in accordance with fair trade principles from around the world, brings her joy. When the pandemic began in March, she closed the first time for the required state mandate and then reopened when allowed; but closed again for the summer, when she says, “with the crowds of tourists, the risks were not good for me.” She reopened in September and was pleasantly surprised that her Christmas season was busier than last year.

“I am so appreciative of all the local support we received. I love to see familiar faces,” she comments. She recently temporarily closed again, but created a fun window display with a giant heart showcasing colorful items. She hasn’t decided when she will reopen the shop, but would like to see the COVID numbers going in the right direction first.

Fair Trade Decor front window heart

Through it all, she and her three employees have been busy behind the scenes working on social media, doing inventory, and merchandising. Paganelli highlights that a key component has been updating the website, which was previously not as big a component, but has helped during the pandemic and will assist if this happens again. They are getting ready to shop for new products at the New York Gift Show, albeit virtually this year, which will be a new experience. “I love finding new products and knowing that we are helping support people globally,” she says.

She has had to revise her ordering and although this past year hasn’t been easy, she is committed to keeping the store open. She and her husband live in Coronado and love everything the town has to offer.

The Baubles from Bethlehem were a holiday hit! | Photo courtesy of Fair Trade Décor

For Christmas, she had a vision to design a display window reminiscent of an old curiosity shop, with a message of love and caring. The concept was created by her husband and nephew, who brought the eye-catching wooden house, filled with beautiful baubles from Bethlehem to life. Incidentally, those Bethlehem baubles were the favored gift of her 99-year-old frequent shopper, the first customer at her previous Del Mar location.

She says she doesn’t mind being located off the main drag in the 800 block of Orange Avenue, because she gets business from customers going to other nearby shops. “We actually get more customers than it may appear,” she reveals.

For now, shoppers can check out Fair Trade Décor on Facebook and Instagram, call them at 619-675-0072, or visit their website at www.fairtradedecor.com. The store is located at 828 Orange Avenue and they can ship items, and offer free delivery in Coronado.

Fair Trade Décor features a large selection of colorful nautical items. | Photo courtesy of Fair Trade Décor

Fair Trade Décor • 828 Orange Avenue, Coronado 92118

Jennifer Velez
Jennifer fell in love with Coronado as a teenager while visiting a college friend. She vowed that someday she would make it her home, and that dream has recently become a reality. Fast forward through completing college with a BA in Journalism, Public Relations and Communications, she then went on to work with a variety of clients. She also taught Journalism and coordinated fundraising for her children’s school, and was a staff writer for San Diego Family Magazine and contributed to other parenting publications. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

City of Coronado

Reflections and New Agenda for Whitney Benzian

The new year will look different for Whitney Benzian, as he steps away from his role as a city councilmember to focus more time...
Read more
Business

Martin Furniture Donates Desks to Help Students in Need

Never before has a home desk for students been such an important piece of furniture than with this year's at home distance learning model...
Read more
People

Holiday Mailbox Delivers Joy to All Involved

More than 400 letters later, the Billock family is glad they decided to host the Santa mailbox this year. Originally purchased as a decoration,...
Read more
Entertainment

Golf Carts Showcase Coronado Holiday Spirit – Photo Recap

‘Twas the week before Christmas And all through the town Golf carts were joyfully cruising around Coronado families, grandparents, kids and dogs all donned festive attire and...
Read more
Military

Successful Toys for Tots Drive at the Coronado Shores

As a child, Coronado Shores General Manager Jerry McDonald vividly remembers the Marine Corps truck coming down his street in Cranston, Rhode Island and...
Read more
City of Coronado

Saying Goodbye and Hello Again to Coronado City Council Members

Coronado's year in review and councilmember changes were on the short agenda for the last city council meeting of 2020. City Manager Blair King...
Read more
