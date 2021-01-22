City Manager’s Weekly Update – Jan. 22, 2021

The City of Coronado/Sharp Coronado Hospital vaccination site is now accepting those 75-plus. Find out how to make an appointment in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read an update on the City’s COVID-19 testing site; the Mathewson Park Playground renovation; Shark Lab Partnership; the upcoming storm (“Wild January”); Orange Avenue palm pruning; Avenida del Sol construction work; a new shredding event on February 27; Community Read 2021 events; and Fog (and Noelle), this week’s Pets of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.