Friday, January 22, 2021
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – Jan. 22, 2021

By Managing Editor

The City of Coronado/Sharp Coronado Hospital vaccination site is now accepting those 75-plus. Find out how to make an appointment in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read an update on the City’s COVID-19 testing site; the Mathewson Park Playground renovation; Shark Lab Partnership; the upcoming storm (“Wild January”); Orange Avenue palm pruning; Avenida del Sol construction work; a new shredding event on February 27; Community Read 2021 events; and Fog (and Noelle), this week’s Pets of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

 

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

