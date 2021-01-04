The Henry Coronado Offers 25% Off on Tuesdays for #TakeoutTuesday

As a thank you to their guests for continued support during an especially tough year, The Henry Coronado is offering 25% off online orders every Tuesday with the code TUESDAY25.

- Advertisement -

To redeem the offer, place your online order for curbside pick-up or contact-free delivery and use code TUESDAY25 at checkout. The offer is non-combinable and does not apply to Family Meals.

1031 Orange Ave • Coronado

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

…