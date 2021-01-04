Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Monday, January 4, 2021

The Henry Coronado Offers 25% Off on Tuesdays for #TakeoutTuesday

As a thank you to their guests for continued support during an especially tough year, The Henry Coronado is offering 25% off online orders every Tuesday with the code TUESDAY25.

To redeem the offer, place your online order for curbside pick-up or contact-free delivery and use code TUESDAY25 at checkout. The offer is non-combinable and does not apply to Family Meals.

1031 Orange Ave • Coronado

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

