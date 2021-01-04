Sharp Coronado Thanks Old Goats Kids Who Care

Submitted by Ben Hallowell

The Old Goats Kids Who Care continue their Host a Hero – Help a Restaurant Program by helping the community, first responders, heroes and local restaurants.

After delivering food on New Year’s Eve to Sharp Coronado, Christine Santos, CMP, CHCP, Community Relations & Event Specialist shared that, “The staff was so appreciative on NYE!!! Thanks again for everything you are doing to help boost morale at our hospital and in the community! Happy New Year!”

- Advertisement -

Everyone on our end, especially the Kids, found it very rewarding to be making a small contribution to the Sharp staff’s morale.

- Advertisement -

Ben and the Old Goats Kids Who Care team: Casey, Mike, Nancy, Beth, Megan and the Kids – Jack, Grace, Madison, Brooklyn, Dominic, Kennedy

Ben Hallowell

- Advertisement -

For more information, open this PDF: Host a Hero Flyer (image below)