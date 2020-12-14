Model Railroad Museum’s Polar Express Exhibit Comes to Life with Story Time

All aboard! In partnership with the Model Railroad Museum, Coronado Public Library is co-hosting a virtual Polar Express Story Time on Sunday, Dec. 20, at 11 am via Facebook Live. Authored by Chris Van Allsburg, The Polar Express won the Caldecott Medal in 1986, and sold more than 12 million copies worldwide. It is one of the most iconic books of the holiday season.

The Model Railroad Museum set up a Polar Express-themed exhibit in the diorama space of the Children’s Library. Presented now through the month of February, the exhibit is crowned by a mechanical model train bearing the golden “Polar Express” moniker, running on tracks atop a hillside surrounded by lit-up ceramic houses and snow-capped mountaintops. The exhibit draws smiles on the faces of patrons, who can also enjoy the train trivia posted on the glass panels.

Children’s Librarian Katia Graham, or “Ms. Katia” as she is known, will read the classic holiday story and sing a song from inside the diorama space. The Polar Express Story Time will stream live on both the Model Railroad Museum and Coronado Public Library’s Facebook pages.