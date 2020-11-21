Giving Thanks by Giving Back – Thanksgiving Meals to the Monarch School (video)

They are giving thanks by giving back… Coronadoans are providing 600 Thanksgiving meals today across the bridge to the kids of the Monarch School, the only school in the country dedicated exclusively to serving children affected by homelessness. As Brad Willis reports, it’s the 4th year of the Coronado-Monarch School Turkey Project headed up by Rick Shaughnessy with the help of dozens of community volunteers.

If you would like to contribute to this wonderful cause you can send a donation via Venmo to @Richard-Shaughnessy-2. People who need a tax receipt can donate through the school’s website, monarchschools.org/. Please mention the Coronado-Monarch School Turkey Project so the school knows the donation is in support of this program.