Trending: Election | Virus | Social Justice
Thursday, November 5, 2020

Trending: Election | Virus | Social Justice
EntertainmentCommunityPeople

Coronado Island Film Festival Announces Top New Festival Award

By Managing Editor

CIFF 2020 Frames of Mind posterIn the midst of a year that will surely be remembered as one like no other, Coronado Island Film Festival is pleased to add a significant new award to this year’s festival lineup: The Leonard Maltin Tribute Award, the first of which will be presented by Maltin himself during a unique live-stream awards ceremony on Saturday, November 14. This event will be available online and open to worldwide viewership.

The inaugural award will be presented to filmmaker Chloé Zhao for her groundbreaking achievement on Searchlight Pictures’ upcoming feature film, “Nomadland.” Zhao directed, wrote, edited and co-produced the film, which stars Academy-Award-winning actress Frances McDormand in an astonishing performance as a woman in her sixties who, after losing everything in the Great Recession, embarks on a journey in a van through the American West, becoming a modern-day nomad. Most of the people appearing in the film with McDormand are non-actors, real life nomads, who live on the road.

- Advertisement -

“Nomadland” will be CIFF’s opening night film, set to screen at the South Bay Drive-in Theater in Imperial Beach on Thursday, November 12. Tickets are “per car” and are available now at coronadofilmfest.com. The film had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, where it won the top honor, the Golden Lion, as well as Toronto Film Festival’s Audience Award.

“The Maltin Award will be our festival’s top award from this year forward, and we wanted it to have a name worthy of the honor,” says festival executive director Merridee Book. “We all agreed it had to be Leonard – he’s been a giant part of our festival since day one. Each year we will select one individual whose cinematic achievement has lifted up and inspired the film industry and world-wide audiences alike,” adds Book.

Alice and Leonard Maltin
Alice and Leonard Maltin at CIFF 2019.

Leonard Maltin, CIFF’s esteemed Festival Host and Honorary Jury President, is a respected film critic, author and historian who is also recognizable for his thirty-year run on television’s Entertainment Tonight and frequent appearances on Turner Classic Movies. His popular class at the USC School of Cinematic Arts in Los Angeles always has a waiting list. He is a generous and trusted advisor to CIFF and a tireless participant in festival activities. He and his wife Alice have become beloved CIFF friends and “honorary Coronadans.”

The festival’s annual star-studded Leonard Maltin Celebrity Tribute dinner + award presentation, hosted at Hotel del Coronado, the festival presenting sponsor, is the most highly anticipated signature event each year. “Until this year, of course,” says Book; “this year Leonard will be hosting our Jury Awards via live-stream, but we truly cannot wait to return to The Del’s iconic Crown Room that is so fitting for our prestigious awards gala!”

“This year is our fifth anniversary year, with a lot of good momentum and local support going, and it would have broken our hearts to cancel,” adds festival founder Doug St. Denis. “We wanted to honor the valiant filmmakers who found a way to tell their stories against all odds after so much has been cancelled due to COVID.”

CIFF 2020 has entered the virtual world with open, experimental hearts, and they invite you to join in this new and exciting experience. Visit the festival website for virtual access pass and ticket information and for the full program guide.

Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

People

Coronado’s Zoe Hunt to Compete in Miss Teen USA

Zoe is an 18 year old recently graduated from Coronado High School this last June, 2020. Now a freshman at Pepperdine University in Malibu,...
Read more
People

Artist Profile: Derek Emge (video)

Coronado resident Derek Emge has always loved two things: cameras and the ocean. His artistic passion helped him find moments of peace during his...
Read more
Business

Coronado Veteran Takes Business to New Heights with iFLY Oceanside

Coronado residents Melissa and Robert Blomsness own an indoor skydiving center called iFLY Oceanside. Rob is a combat Navy SEAL sniper who trained in...
Read more
Education

Coronado Crossing Guards Assist with Student & Family Safety

After months of distance learning at home, cohorts of Coronado students are slowly returning to school, which means many bikes, scooters, skateboards, and pedestrians...
Read more
People

Scott and Nina Thompson October Emerald Keepers of the Month

Scott Thompson was moving fast, nabbing trash with his pick-up stick from the gutters on the one hundred block of B Avenue when I...
Read more
Dining

Chef Charleen Sandoval is up for the Challenge of a Fine Dining Restaurant During a Pandemic

Starting a new job is never easy, but starting a new job during the pandemic, in an industry that has been hit particularly hard,...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Coronado Residents Invited to Review & Comment On Port Master Plan Update Revised Draft

City of Coronado residents are invited to review the Port of San Diego’s Revised Draft of the Port Master Plan Update (PMPU) and learn...
Read more
City of Coronado

Public Invited to ‘Virtual’ Avenue of Heroes Banner Ceremony Nov. 7

The City of Coronado invites the community to attend a very special Avenue of Heroes Banner Dedication Ceremony, which will be held “virtually” on...
Read more
Community News

Some Coronado Residents Wake to ‘Racism Lives Here’ Yard Signs

This morning, some Coronado residents found unwanted signs on their lawns with the text “Racism Lives Here” followed by "Make America Great Again!" The...
Read more
Community News

San Diego County & Coronado COVID-19 Update – Oct. 26

San Diego County Stats - COVID-19 update from the County Health and Human Services Agency with data through Oct. 25:3,859 or 7.0% of...
Read more
Dining

Lamb’s Cookbook – A Tasty Way to Help Keep Lamb’s Alive

Lamb's Players Theatre has now been empty for seven months and unfortunately will stay that way for the foreseeable future as "part of the...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Nick Kato for CUSD School Board 2020: Video Interviews

Submitted by Nick KatoHello Coronado! I’ve collected the various video interviews I’ve done with notable and well-respected members of the community. I’ve been so...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

This Isn’t Coronado

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Carolyn RogersonRecently Coronado has been in local news and national social media for a sad, shocking reason. Those who would not like...
Read more

Nick Kato for CUSD School Board 2020: Video Interviews

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Nick KatoHello Coronado! I’ve collected the various video interviews I’ve done with notable and well-respected members of the community. I’ve been so...
Read more

Inside the Registrar of Voters Office

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Brad GerbelLast week, I spent the afternoon at the San Diego County Registrar of Voters (“ROV”) office in Kearny Mesa as an...
Read more

Figures Don’t Lie

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by J. Fitzgerald KemmettWe would all think the world is coming to an end with the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths dominating...
Read more

NEW STORIES

City of Coronado

Water Recycling Project Moves Forward, Halloween Events a Success

The Golf Course Water Recycling and Turf Care Facility, a long name for a project with multiple facets, and holiday events were among the...
Read more
City of Coronado

2020 Coronado Election Results: Mayor, City Council and School Board (Updated)

Editor's Note: Data as of 2:20am, 11/04/20 (Get Coronado Email Alerts)Coronado election results for Mayor, City Council and School Board will be reported here...
Read more
Community News

CSF Mystery-Themed Benefit Auction Raises More than $140,000 for Coronado Schools!

Thanks to more than 800 teams of detectives who participated in the Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) “Who Dunnit” Benefit Auction, the Coronado mystery has...
Read more
Business

Parakeet Café – Health Conscious and Instagram Worthy

Parakeet Café held their soft opening over Halloween weekend, only a few weeks after debuting Parakeet Juicery (formerly Juice Crafters). Coronado bid farewell to...
Read more
City of Coronado

Free Parking, High Tech Enforcement Coming in January 2021

Parking in Coronado is one of the best bargains around at just 25 cents per hour, but our need to collect quarters will soon...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.