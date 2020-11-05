Trending: Election | Virus | Social Justice
Thursday, November 5, 2020

Trending: Election | Virus | Social Justice
Business

Coronado-Based Sushi Affair Thanks Sharp Coronado Hospital with Platters of Sushi

By Coronado Chamber of Commerce

Prior to the pandemic, business for Coronado-based Sushi Affair was set to soar. Their beautifully presented platters won the contract for all the live summer events at Viejas Casino, along with the daily restaurant buffet. But then came the shutdown and, with no ability to even serve takeout from their Coronado kitchens, their livelihood was temporarily wiped out.

Despite this, when the Coronado Chamber would call to check in with owner Nestor Vallar, he maintained an impressively zen demeanor. Then one day he called to ask how he could make a fresh food donation to Coronado’s First Responders.

- Advertisement -

“Their commitment and dedication throughout the pandemic really inspired us and we wanted to show our appreciation.”

Although the Coronado Police Department cannot accept gifts and the Coronado Fire Department is temporarily gratefully declining, Coronado’s Sharp Hospital was thrilled to accept Nestor’s kind offer.

“Christine met us at the front of the hospital and we handed off the platters for staff to enjoy the sushi on their break. We opted to cater for the evening team as they don’t always get the perks of the day shift and it proved to be a wonderful surprise for them.”

Sushi AffairThe platters featured a colorful array of Rainbow Rolls, Philly Rolls, Ahi Sashimi and – of course – California Rolls. Nestor laughs, “Despite all the varieties of sashimi and nigiri that Sushi Affair has made over the past 12 years that classic remains my all-time favorite!”

California Roll is also a good, safe bet for people trying sushi for the first time. “I usually explain that most of the ingredients are things that they have already eaten in the past, like rice, avocado, crab and cucumber. We can also substitute seaweed [with] mamenori (soy paper) which doesn’t have a taste, if they are still wary.”

And what would be a next step for people who always default to California Roll?

“I would probably recommend a Crunchy Roll, which has a shrimp tempura inside. Sometimes we will personalize a roll just for the newbie, switching from fish to teriyaki chicken. If all else fails, we will bribe them with a $1 to try a safe roll – that usually works!”

Sushi Affair’s vegetarian repertoire is known for being especially tasty. “We have a great range of options including sautéed asparagus, fire roasted bell peppers, sautéed shiitake mushrooms, fresh cucumbers, gobo and Inari. The Inari is made out of marinated soybean or tofu which gives a delicious sweet flavor.”

It’s this caring, can-do attitude that makes Sushi Affair’s private, in-home sushi parties so popular. You can opt for safe, masked catering or fun classes where the whole family gets to try their hand at making sushi – while sporting a traditional Japanese head bandana!

“If there are kids around, we get them behind the sushi case and have them make their own rolls, on the condition that they must display it on a plate afterwards and eat what they make! You can see smiles all around with the kids, rice flying all over the place and plenty of pictures taken by the happy parents!”

If you are looking to mix up your holiday menu and put a memorable new spin on celebrations, this could be just the ticket! Find out more by visiting www.sushiaffair.com.

Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Coronado Chamber of Commercehttp://www.coronadochamber.com/

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Parakeet Café – Health Conscious and Instagram Worthy

Parakeet Café held their soft opening over Halloween weekend, only a few weeks after debuting Parakeet Juicery (formerly Juice Crafters). Coronado bid farewell to...
Read more
Business

Maintaining Your Windows’ Shine Between Cleanings

Professional window cleaning is the best way to maintain the appearance of your windows. Unless you, or your housekeeper, have professional window cleaning equipment,...
Read more
Business

Coronado Veteran Takes Business to New Heights with iFLY Oceanside

Coronado residents Melissa and Robert Blomsness own an indoor skydiving center called iFLY Oceanside. Rob is a combat Navy SEAL sniper who trained in...
Read more
Business

Local Dog Treat Company Knick Knack Paddy Whack Helps “Give a Dog a Home”

A new local dog treat company is helping rescue dogs find their forever homes. Knick Knack Paddy Whack aims to stop the euthanasia of...
Read more
Business

Investing Through an Election

For investors, knowing some history about how elections have affected markets in the past may make them more able to stay the course with...
Read more
Business

Own A Small Business? This May Be Your Best Tax Move For 2020

If you own a successful small business or professional practice, it is not (yet) too late to make a last-minute move to save big...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Business

City of Coronado Offers $2 Million in Loans to Local Businesses

One of Coronado’s distinguishing characteristics is our vibrant and eclectic downtown. Each small business that dots our commercial district represents one person’s dream made...
Read more
Dining

Score Even More Bingo Prizes With San Diego Loyal Soccer Club 

San Diego Loyal Soccer Club knows just how good it feels to have loyal supporters, and in turn they are showing their support for...
Read more
Business

Coronado Businesses: Submit Comments Regarding Local Business Lifeline Loan Program

Dear Coronado Business Community,I am writing about a proposal by the City for a Local Business Lifeline Loan Program. It will be discussed and...
Read more
Dining

Play Coronado Take-Out Bingo – New Card

Ding ding! Round 2 of Coronado Take-Out Bingo begins today with a brand new card featuring 16 local restaurants, cafes and delis offering a...
Read more
Business

Federal Loans Available Now for Small Businesses (VIDEO)

The federal CARES act offers numerous relief avenues for our small businesses. The two loan programs, the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the Economic...
Read more
Dining

Tip Big on Big Tip Tuesday – April 7th, 2020

Coronado residents are doing a sterling job of supporting local restaurants and cafes with takeout orders at this most crucial time, so we’d like...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

This Isn’t Coronado

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Carolyn RogersonRecently Coronado has been in local news and national social media for a sad, shocking reason. Those who would not like...
Read more

Nick Kato for CUSD School Board 2020: Video Interviews

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Nick KatoHello Coronado! I’ve collected the various video interviews I’ve done with notable and well-respected members of the community. I’ve been so...
Read more

Inside the Registrar of Voters Office

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Brad GerbelLast week, I spent the afternoon at the San Diego County Registrar of Voters (“ROV”) office in Kearny Mesa as an...
Read more

Figures Don’t Lie

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by J. Fitzgerald KemmettWe would all think the world is coming to an end with the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths dominating...
Read more

NEW STORIES

City of Coronado

2020 Coronado Election Results: Mayor, City Council and School Board (Updated)

Editor's Note: Data as of 2:20am, 11/04/20 (Get Coronado Email Alerts)Coronado election results for Mayor, City Council and School Board will be reported here...
Read more
Community News

CSF Mystery-Themed Benefit Auction Raises More than $140,000 for Coronado Schools!

Thanks to more than 800 teams of detectives who participated in the Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) “Who Dunnit” Benefit Auction, the Coronado mystery has...
Read more
Business

Parakeet Café – Health Conscious and Instagram Worthy

Parakeet Café held their soft opening over Halloween weekend, only a few weeks after debuting Parakeet Juicery (formerly Juice Crafters). Coronado bid farewell to...
Read more
City of Coronado

Free Parking, High Tech Enforcement Coming in January 2021

Parking in Coronado is one of the best bargains around at just 25 cents per hour, but our need to collect quarters will soon...
Read more
Business

Coronado Veteran Takes Business to New Heights with iFLY Oceanside

Coronado residents Melissa and Robert Blomsness own an indoor skydiving center called iFLY Oceanside. Rob is a combat Navy SEAL sniper who trained in...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.