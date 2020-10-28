Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Election
Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Community News

Some Coronado Residents Wake to ‘Racism Lives Here’ Yard Signs

By Managing Editor

This morning, some Coronado residents found unwanted signs on their lawns with the text “Racism Lives Here” followed by “Make America Great Again!” The signs are similar in format to the Trump-Pence 2020 yard signs.

Images shared on Facebook.

According to Coronado Police Department spokesperson Lea Corbin, the signs were in the yards of homes where Trump flags or Trump signs were on the property. By late afternoon the dispatch center had received seven calls for service, and officers responded and spoke to each of the residents that had called in. CPD is in the process of collecting camera footage from a few of the homes and is working to identify the person or people who left the signs.

While stealing a political sign is a petty theft, “simply placing a sign in another’s yard, may be unwanted, but not a crime,” said Corbin.

Officers will be out and about patrolling and will continue to monitor the situation.

Regulations on signs, including political signs, in Coronado can be found here.

 

 

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

