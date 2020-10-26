Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Election
Monday, October 26, 2020

San Diego County & Coronado COVID-19 Update – Oct. 26

By Managing Editor

Coronado’s positive cases have gone up by nine in the past week. Source: County of San Diego

San Diego County Stats – COVID-19 update from the County Health and Human Services Agency with data through Oct. 25:

  • 3,859 or 7.0% of all cases have required hospitalization.
  • 892 or 1.6% of all cases and 23.1% of hospitalized cases had to be admitted to an intensive care unit.
  • One new community outbreak was confirmed on Oct. 25 in a youth sports setting.
  • In the past seven days (Oct. 19 through Oct. 25), 27 community outbreaks were confirmed.
  • A community setting outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households over the past 14 days.

Data through 10/17/2020. Source: San Diego County

Data through 10/17/2020. Source: San Diego County

 

-----
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

