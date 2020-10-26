San Diego County & Coronado COVID-19 Update – Oct. 26

San Diego County Stats – COVID-19 update from the County Health and Human Services Agency with data through Oct. 25:
- 3,859 or 7.0% of all cases have required hospitalization.
- 892 or 1.6% of all cases and 23.1% of hospitalized cases had to be admitted to an intensive care unit.
- One new community outbreak was confirmed on Oct. 25 in a youth sports setting.
- In the past seven days (Oct. 19 through Oct. 25), 27 community outbreaks were confirmed.
- A community setting outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households over the past 14 days.
