Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
CommunityCommunity News

Increased COVID-19 Testing Helps to Keep County in Red Tier

By Managing Editor

While the local, COVID-19 adjusted case rate rose yesterday from 6.8 to 7.0 per every 100,000, increased testing in the region once again helped to keep this metric in the Red Tier and the County from moving into the most restrictive Purple Tier.

- Advertisement -

The positive adjustment is given by the State of California to counties that are testing at higher levels than the state’s median. That adjustment prevented the County from landing in the Purple Tier, which would have placed indoor activities at restaurants, movie theaters, gyms and a number of other locations in jeopardy.

“Remaining in the Red Tier is good news, but the new adjusted rate is not. The new figure clearly shows the region is not moving the right direction,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “It is extremely important San Diegans follow the local health guidance to slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep the region from falling into the Purple Tier.”

- Advertisement -

The County’s COVID-19 unadjusted case rate for the week of Oct. 4 through Oct. 10, increased from 7.2 to 7.8 per every 100,000 residents.

County health officials continue to encourage San Diegans to be vigilant and to take all the recommended actions to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

- Advertisement -

“Using a face covering, maintaining your distance, washing your hands and avoiding crowded places all help to prevent the spread of the virus,” Wooten said. “At the moment, these actions are the best tool we have to bring our numbers down and keep the region from having to follow more restrictive guidance.”

State Monitoring Metrics:State Monitoring Metrics Oct. 20, 2020

While the testing positivity percentage for the region also increased from 3.0 percent to 3.3 percent, it remains low enough for this metric to remain in the Orange Tier.

The state’s health equity metric, which looks at the testing positivity for areas with the lowest healthy conditions, dropped from 5.7 to 5.5 percent and remained in the Red Tier. This metric does not move counties backward to more restrictive tiers, but is required to advance.

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Coach Hine’s Message to Trump and Biden Supporters Post Election (Video)

Coach Hines continues to encourage and publish bite-size tweets to his almost 50,000 followers.  Earlier today, he shared his views on how to react...
Read more
Community News

Fang-tastic Fun for All Ages at Coronado Public Library

The library is offering Halloween-themed events throughout the last week in October. A new graphic novel book club for students in sixth through 12th grade...
Read more
Community News

Port Master Plan Update: Revised Draft Released for Public Review

Continuing robust public outreach efforts for its Port Master Plan Update (PMPU) process, the Port of San Diego invites the public to review and...
Read more
Community News

San Diego County & Coronado COVID-19 Update – Oct. 19

As of Friday evening, October 16, the county COVID-19 adjusted case rate had steadily increased and reached 7.0 cases per every 100,000 residents, placing...
Read more
Community News

Thanksgiving vs. COVID-19

By Walter Thomas Casey II, Texas A&M University-Texarkana; Marcia G. Ory, Texas A&M University, and Rebecca S.B. Fischer, Texas A&M University Originally published in The Conversation.Dr....
Read more
Community News

An Eventful October in Coronado!

The pandemic may have prompted the cancellation of many of our favorite island traditions, but the Coronado Chamber is thrilled to see its members...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Military

MOAA Presents Award to Kathy Prout

Ms. Kathy Prout has been awarded the Military Officers Association of America Award for Outstanding Service by Lt Gen Dana Atkins, USAF (ret), President of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA). Kathy received the award in...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Support for Whitney Antrim for Coronado School Board

Submitted by Whitney BenzianI am supporting Whitney Antrim for the Coronado School Board. I have known Whitney since our snazzy red sweater days at...
Read more
Military

Navy EOD Releases Strategic Guidance for Next 10 Years, Developing Force to Compete and Win in GPC Environment

Source: U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group One Public Affairs“U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Strategic Plan 2020-2030” will serve as a blue print to...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – Oct. 16, 2020

https://youtu.be/a-42MtIKGAICoronado will soon roll out its new community engagement space “Comment Coronado.”Find out how the Comment Coronado platform will allow residents to get information...
Read more
Community News

Thanksgiving vs. COVID-19

By Walter Thomas Casey II, Texas A&M University-Texarkana; Marcia G. Ory, Texas A&M University, and Rebecca S.B. Fischer, Texas A&M University Originally published in The Conversation.Dr....
Read more
Letters to the Editor

In Support of Whitney Antrim for CUSD Board

Submitted by Charlie KhouryWhat should the community of Coronado want in their school board?A board member who puts children first. Anyone who has...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Widespread Support for John Duncan for City Council

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by John DuncanThank you to the wonderful Coronado community and the amazing cross section of residents - including families, small business owners, retired...
Read more

Support for Nick Kato for Coronado School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Shane DurkinFriends and Neighbors,This letter is to affirm my support for Nick Kato to be elected to the Coronado School Board. I...
Read more

Support for Whitney Antrim for Coronado School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Whitney BenzianI am supporting Whitney Antrim for the Coronado School Board. I have known Whitney since our snazzy red sweater days at...
Read more

In Support of Whitney Antrim for CUSD Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Charlie KhouryWhat should the community of Coronado want in their school board?A board member who puts children first. Anyone who has...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Business

New Businesses Will Soon Fill Vacant Spaces in Coronado

This year has been one of more downs than ups for businesses and restaurants in Coronado (and worldwide) and that has created quite a...
Read more
People

Welcoming Baby Mely in a Pandemic

When news of the pandemic hit, I was six weeks pregnant. Never did I imagine that I would deliver my baby while the world...
Read more
Education

CUSD Board Meeting: Phase 3 Reopening, Equity Committee Formation and Upcoming Election

The Coronado Unified District School Board met on Thursday, October 15 at 4 pm at the district offices located at 201 Sixth Street. Community...
Read more
People

Quarantine Family Collaboration: How Olympian Jesse Smith Brought Water Polo to a Children’s Book

What started as a series of bedtime stories quickly grew into a family collaboration and COVID-quarantine project, resulting in the world’s first illustrated children’s...
Read more
Business

Frontline Workers: Coronado Grocery Employees Share Insights

Grocery stores and markets are among the essential businesses called on to remain open from the start and throughout the continued duration of the...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.