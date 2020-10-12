County & Coronado COVID-19 Update – Oct. 12, 2020

The state released new guidance on Friday, October 9 that allows private gatherings of up to three households. The new guidance went into effect in San Diego County Saturday.

The gatherings must take place outdoors. If at someone’s home, guests may go inside to use a bathroom.

Any interaction with others increases the risk of transmitting COVID-19. The smaller the gathering, the lower the risk. The new guidance recommends keeping the households you gather with stable over time.

Participants in a gathering need to stay at least six feet apart from non-household members and wear face coverings in accordance with state guidance. Gatherings should be kept to two hours or less.

Anyone with COVID-19-like symptoms should stay home. If you attend a gathering and develop COVID-19 symptoms within 48 hours of a gathering, you should notify everyone who was there.

Those in a high-risk group, such as older adults and people with chronic medical conditions, are strongly urged not to attend gatherings.

- Advertisement -

Coronado cumulative positive cases since March, listed by city of residence, is 195 as of October 11 data. Broken down by zip code, 92118 residential area shows 150 and 92135 North Island Naval area shows 41. It is unclear in what zip code the additional four are recorded. The average daily increase in cases in Coronado over the past two months is less than one. By comparison, the average daily increase in cases in Coronado during the month of July was just under three. Prior to July the average was under one.

San Diego County’s Breakdown by Region data was last released on October 6 with data through October 3. The South Region, including Coronado, is below:

- Advertisement -