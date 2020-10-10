Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Saturday, October 10, 2020

Prayer Vigil for Elections

By Managing Editor

The Coronado Council of Churches and other faith leaders in San Diego County are invited to join in Praying and Witnessing for Peace and Justice on Tuesdays at noon beginning on October 13 and leading up through election day (possibly beyond) in small groups, socially distanced, at a location convenient to you.

We are planning on small gatherings in front of the Coronado Library, City Hall and the Community Center depending on numbers. For those who are unable to attend in person, please raise your thoughts and prayers at noon in solidarity for racial justice, peace, non-violence in our nation and integrity for the upcoming election.

The Interfaith Pre-election Prayer and Peace Vigil will culminate on November 1 at 2pm at Waterfront Park in San Diego.

All are welcome to support this series of vigils.

Please contact Deacon Tom Morelli at DeaconTom@ChristChurchCoronado.org or 619-838-3218 with interest or questions.

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
