Nado Halloween Drive for Monarch School

From Girl Scout Troop #5548

Dear Coronado,

- Advertisement -

Please help us make it a fun Halloween for underprivileged kids at the Monarch School! There will be no Halloween costumes collected this year. Instead, the school would like to distribute goodie bags to all 300 of their students. Please consider donating cash or picking up extra items when you go Halloween shopping for your own kids!

- Advertisement -

The Halloween goodie bags will include the following types of items:

Face paint kit (example 1, example 2, example 3)

Fun size Halloween candy

Small Halloween trinkets, toys, and activities

Halloween temporary tattoos, small activity books, stickers, bouncy balls, etc.

Halloween theme goodie bags to hold items

There are two ways for you to support this year:

Donate cash to Venmo account @Nado-HalloweenDrive (and we’ll shop for you) Drop off goodie bag items to bins at the following addresses:

Village-217 B Ave Cays-45 Bridgetown Bend (Port Royale)



- Advertisement -

If you have any questions, please email NadoHalloweenCostumeDrive@gmail.com. Thank you, Coronado, for your continued support all these years! The deadline to receive donations is Tuesday, October 20th.

Girl Scout Troop #5548