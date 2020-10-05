Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Monday, October 5, 2020

San Diego County & Coronado COVID-19 Update Oct. 5, 2020

By Managing Editor

State Metrics Monitoring information. Prepared by County of San Diego, Emergency Operations Center, 10/5/2020

Under the new state monitoring metrics, San Diego County remains in Tier 2, also referred to as the Red Tier. The county’s state-calculated, adjusted case rate is 6.7. The testing positivity percentage is 3.5%. The California Department of Public Health assesses counties on a weekly basis, with the next report scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Coronado:

  • Coronado cumulative positive cases since March, by city of residence, is 191 as of October 4. Broken down by zip code, 92118 residential area shows 147, and 92135 North Island Naval area remains at 40 as it has since mid-September. It is unclear in what zip code the additional four are recorded.
  • San Diego County’s Breakdown by Region data was last released on September 29 with data through September 26. Data for the South Region, which includes Coronado, is below:

Face Coverings

Managing Editor
