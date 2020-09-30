Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Education

Welcome to Zoom University, Online Orientation Isn’t Free

Some University of California campuses are charging new students hundreds of dollars for orientation sessions even though they take place entirely online.

By Managing Editor

By Julia M. Cameron from Pexels
By Julia M. Cameron from Pexels

- Advertisement -

Matthew Villongco stopped by the UCLA campus to see his friends on a Thursday night during his first year of community college. An airy lounge surrounded by a glass wall, packed to the brim with students, caught his eye — The Study.

He’d imagined that people would be partying. Instead, he saw collaborative studying, an atmosphere filled with chatter, not students in their own headphone-induced bubbles.

- Advertisement -

That’s the scene Villongco remembered when he was accepted to UCLA as a transfer student and planning for orientation. He saw himself eating at the dining halls, staying in the dorms and walking down Westwood Blvd.

Residential orientations at universities like UCLA are typically jam-packed with activities — campus tours, advisors walking students through class registration and fairs where newcomers are introduced to student services, clubs and sports teams.

- Advertisement -

But Villongco and other incoming students won’t get that first taste of campus life: they’re being introduced to their universities via Zoom. And in some cases, they’ve paid hundreds of dollars for the privilege. It’s another college cost frustrating some students who already feel that campuses are overcharging them for a fall term that’s taking place largely online.

At UC Davis, students living on campus paid $480 for a five-day mandatory online orientation that begins today. Orientation costs at other UC campuses ranged from free at UC Merced and UC Irvine to $380 at UC Berkeley. At Cal State campuses that provided CalMatters with information about orientation costs, they ranged from $0 to $150, with freshmen paying an average of $64.63.

Students have pushed back against the cost. Isha Date, a third-year biomedical engineering major at UC Davis, started a petition signed by 2,625 people calling for a reduction in the orientation fee, which was originally set at $595.

“Six hundred dollars isn’t easy to get in normal circumstances — imagine doing that in COVID-19,” Date said. “There used to be an exemption form, but I had one friend who finished the form and got an email saying the program wouldn’t accept the forms.”

Catrina Wagner, director of New Student Academic Services at UC Davis, said via email that the university had worked to reduce the cost of this year’s orientation after moving it online, but that there was no opt-out option. The fee goes toward operating, labor and technology costs, Wagner said.

“All students will be billed the fee regardless of their level of engagement in Aggie Orientation,” Wagner said. “Orientation is mandatory because it’s designed as a foundational program to help prepare students for a successful first quarter at UC Davis.”

But Date said most of the information students receive during orientation is already available on college websites and Facebook pages.

“If it’s something class-related, the College of Engineering advisors have been helpful, or if it’s clubs, a lot of clubs from Davis have reached out to several transfer students,” Date said. “There’s a map of Davis online and you can find research and internship opportunities by googling the UC Davis internship and research page.”

The fact that so much information is available online — and the lack of engagement with a physical campus — has some students wondering what they’re paying for.

The backlash mirrors other concerns about charges for on-campus services — from recreation centers to parking — that have become unavailable during the pandemic. California campuses have eliminated some of those fees but continued to charge others, and two lawsuits filed against UC and CSU in April demanding reduced fees for spring terms are still pending.

UC Student Association president Aidan Arasasingham said that the association will advocate this year for the university to increase financial aid and reduce campus-specific fees.

“Fee discussions are always very complex, but what we and the university can’t argue against is that we’re heading into a long, protracted recession,” Arasingham said. “Students are in financial insecurity right now.”

Villongco said he asked his friends if attending orientation was worth it.

“They said stuff was longer than it had to be — meetings that dragged out for three hours could’ve been 30 minutes,” he said. “And that the scheduling part is the only reason to go to orientation.”

For Paige Walker, an incoming freshman at UCLA, not even scheduling went smoothly.

The website crashed on her when she registered for classes, she said, leaving her with an empty schedule despite hours of research on Rate My Professor and major websites.

Walker said her orientation was well-organized, but relied a lot on pre-recorded videos with little opportunity for live questions or social interaction.

Though she went through orientation with a group of 7 incoming first-years, she said that when her orientation leader put the group in a breakout room, they sat in silence for 30 minutes.

“I tried starting a conversation, but ended up spending ten minutes adding everyone on Snapchat and Instagram even though we’ll never talk to each other again,” she said.

A UCLA spokesperson didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Frank Perez, an incoming transfer attending San Francisco State, said his classes and professors have been “wonderful” so far, but that his orientation was a “black stain on the record.”

“I can see it being a positive experience for freshmen, but for students who have already gone through community college … it does feel a little patronizing,” he said. “We went over how good the school was, but the only reason I went was to figure out how the class registration system worked.”

Perez said he ended up talking with a friend already at San Francisco State who explained the system in around 40 minutes.

He said that ultimately, orientation should just be covered by the tuition students have already paid.

That model is used by some private colleges — at the University of Southern California, according to Lisa Tomlinson Starr, director of the Office of Orientation Programs, the orientation cost can be covered by financial aid because it is assessed as part of students’ overall fees.

At the end of the day, the cost becomes another stressor for students, transfers or not, Perez said.

“When you enter a four-year college, money becomes a very important thing — many of these students aren’t in a position to have covered tuition without worry,” he said.

By Janelle Marie Salanga. Salanga is a fellow with the CalMatters College Journalism Network. This story and other higher education coverage are supported by the College Futures Foundation.

CalMatters.org is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California policies and politics.

 

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

CUSD Board Candidates on Current Issues in 10-Second Thursday

10-second Tuesday and 10-second Thursday are the names of a series of short videos produced by Brad Willis and originally created for Coronado's "The...
Read more
Education

Fleet Science Center “Fun with the Fleet” STEM for K-5th

Museums may be closed but children can still go to the Fleet Science Center on Saturdays thanks to a new programming partnership with the...
Read more
Education

Organization Tips From a Distance Learning CHS Freshman

Organization and time management have been crucial in this new era of distance learning. With the increased flexibility of one’s schedule and a majority...
Read more
Education

Outdoor Screening of E.T. Connects Friends and Families, Raises $15,000 for Coronado Schools

They came on foot, and they came by bike. They tumbled out of cars, or rolled in on golf carts. How ever they got...
Read more
Education

Homeschooling 101: A Virtual Library Presentation

More families are finding themselves homeschooling or considering homeschooling this school year. As a response to this trend, Coronado Public Library has compiled homeschool...
Read more
Education

A Day in the Life of a Quarantined Teen: Distance Learning Edition

With the virtual start of the 2020-2021 school year, my high school career did not begin as expected. Instead of bustling hallways, piles of...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

CUSD Board Candidates on Current Issues in 10-Second Thursday

10-second Tuesday and 10-second Thursday are the names of a series of short videos produced by Brad Willis and originally created for Coronado's "The...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

In Support of Nick Kato for Coronado School Board

Submitted by Eliot and Sarah HonakerWe are writing in support of Nick Kato for the Coronado School Board. Nick passionately cares about our community...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – Sept. 25, 2020

https://youtu.be/4FGdpCVGMtgCoronado and three other member cities are suing the San Diego Association of Governments. Find out more about the suit and how it relates...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Stacy Keszei & Mike Canada for School Board

Submitted by Robert Grobe, Ph.D. and Deberie Gomez-Grobe, Ph.D.We take this opportunity to urge you to choose the two school board candidates that we...
Read more
Community News

2021 Coronado Community Read – Nomination Deadline Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

Friday, Sept. 25, is the last day to submit a nomination for the 2021 Coronado Community Read. The program encourages residents to join together...
Read more
Community News

San Diego County to Remain in Red Tier

After being on the brink of falling into the most restrictive Purple Tier, San Diego County will remain in Tier Two, or the Red...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Important Option to Golf Course Sewage Plant Ignored by City

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Daniel SwansonRecently the City of Coronado released its draft Mitigated Negative Declaration (MND) to go forward with its planned sewage treatment facility...
Read more

Nick Kato for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Ryan TsengI am a 10-year Coronado resident with two kids (ages 1 & 3) and this letter is my endorsement for Nick...
Read more

Support for Whitney Antrim for CUSD School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Harry and Jessica ThaeteWe are writing to ask your support for Whitney Antrim for CUSD School Board.We have known the Antrims for...
Read more

In Support of Nick Kato for Coronado School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Eliot and Sarah HonakerWe are writing in support of Nick Kato for the Coronado School Board. Nick passionately cares about our community...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Dining

Serrano’s Restaurateur Overcomes Two Pandemics to Open Eponymous Street Tacos & Bar

As a couple and business team, Oscar Serrano and Hailie Voskeritchian are growing Serrano’s Street Tacos & Bar beyond downtown to now Coronado.From Puerto...
Read more
People

Paddle Boarding Adds to Coronado Couple’s Zest for Life During Pandemic

Travel is an adventure and a way of life for 34-year Coronado resident Cyndee DuMontier and her husband Tom, who has lived here for...
Read more
Community News

San Diego County & Coronado COVID-19 Update Sept. 28, 2020

Below is today’s COVID-19 update from the County Health and Human Services Agency. State Metrics:Under the new state monitoring metrics, San Diego County remains...
Read more
Dining

Garage Buona Forchetta Serves Up Legendary Italian Eats, Killer Carry-Out Wine Deals and a Side of Spooky Decor

If you're looking for authentic Italian eats in a safe, outdoor setting, park yourself at Garage Buona Forchetta. Not only will you enjoy perfection...
Read more
City of Coronado

Council Candidates on Current Issues in 10-Second Tuesday

10-second Tuesday and 10-second Thursday are the names of a series of short videos produced by Brad Willis and originally created for Coronado's "The...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.