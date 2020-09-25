Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Friday, September 25, 2020

City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – Sept. 25, 2020

By Managing Editor

Coronado and three other member cities are suing the San Diego Association of Governments. Find out more about the suit and how it relates to housing numbers in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about the City’s sustainability efforts; new crime stats that how Coronado is safe; important election dates; annual palm pruning; the Library’s Autumn Concert Series going virtual; and Motts and Bobbie, this week’s Pets of the Week, who was adopted.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

-----
Managing Editor
