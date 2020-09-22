2021 Coronado Community Read – Nomination Deadline Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

Friday, Sept. 25, is the last day to submit a nomination for the 2021 Coronado Community Read. The program encourages residents to join together in the shared reading and discussion of one book and is kicking off its fifth year. Nominated titles should appeal to individuals from a variety of backgrounds, have compelling elements and promote the exchange of ideas.

Go to the library website to submit your nomination for the 2021 Coronado Community Read.

