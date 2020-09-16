Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Celebrate “92118 Day” Anniversary by Wearing Your Coronado Gear

By 92118 Day Committee

It’s been two years since thousands of Coronado residents took part in the first-ever, centennial zip code celebration for Coronado: 92118 Day (9-21-18). This Monday, 9-21-20, we are encouraging Coronado locals to wear their 92118 t-shirts, hats, medals, ribbons or any other Coronado gear that represents our community. Share your 92118 Day memories on social media (#92118day), with your friends and with your family to remember this special day.

Click photos below to enlarge:

Thanks again you to the City of Coronado, the volunteers, the participating businesses and the attendees that made it a “once in a lifetime” celebration! Be sure to take a moment and watch the video below, check out the live countdown clock until the next 92118 Day (only 98 more years to go!) and the related stories that captured this memorable event.

Sincerely,

Steve Johnson, Alisa Kerr and Rob Crenshaw (92118 Day Planning Team)

92118 Day (Year 2118) Countdown

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

92118 Day Committee
92118 Day Committeehttp://92118day.com/
For more information about the committee, schedule, activities and more, visit http://www.92118day.com/

