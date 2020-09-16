Celebrate “92118 Day” Anniversary by Wearing Your Coronado Gear

- Advertisement -

It’s been two years since thousands of Coronado residents took part in the first-ever, centennial zip code celebration for Coronado: 92118 Day (9-21-18). This Monday, 9-21-20, we are encouraging Coronado locals to wear their 92118 t-shirts, hats, medals, ribbons or any other Coronado gear that represents our community. Share your 92118 Day memories on social media (#92118day), with your friends and with your family to remember this special day.

Thanks again you to the City of Coronado, the volunteers, the participating businesses and the attendees that made it a “once in a lifetime” celebration! Be sure to take a moment and watch the video below, check out the live countdown clock until the next 92118 Day (only 98 more years to go!) and the related stories that captured this memorable event.

Sincerely,

Steve Johnson, Alisa Kerr and Rob Crenshaw (92118 Day Planning Team)

