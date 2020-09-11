City Manager’s Weekly Update – Sept. 11, 2020

The Library welcomed patrons back inside this week. Find out about the initial reopening hours, what is expected from patrons and safety precautions in place following a six-month closure in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

- Advertisement -

You can also read about nominating books for the 2021 Community Read; temporary Cays traffic cameras; field use scheduling; story poles in place at the Golf Course to show the outline of the proposed water recycling project; Nov. 3 General Election information; Arts Week; and kittens, this week’s Pets of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

- Advertisement -

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.