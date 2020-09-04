SDSU Cases Jump, Students Told to Stay Home

With the Labor Day weekend beginning, the County of San Diego is reporting 120 additional confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases among San Diego State University’s undergraduate students, bringing the total number of cases at SDSU to 184 since Aug. 24.

The number of cases includes multiple suspected outbreaks involving students living both on and off campus and is expected to increase. County health officials want students to remain in place this weekend to prevent the virus from spreading.

“SDSU undergrads need to stay home within their living units this weekend,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “We need your help to stop the spread within your campus community and our larger community. If you have been to parties and social events, you need to get tested, now. And isolate until you get results.”

None of the cases under investigation are related to on-campus educational activities, including classes or labs. They involve 14 distinct groups that have so far been identified within housing and gathering locations. Some of these groups may be determined to be outbreaks.

County epidemiology teams continue to conduct on-site investigations of suspected outbreaks and speak personally with students.

All members of the SDSU undergraduate community who have attended gatherings or think they may have been exposed to the virus are urged to follow public health best practices. Those include:

Avoiding parties and gatherings outside the household

Wearing face coverings

Social distancing

Practicing good hygiene

The County is reporting 453 positive cases today, the most since 551 were reported on Aug. 7. Even without the SDSU cases, the number of cases is concerning, particularly since most of the infections took place before the most recent reopening of certain activities.

“This news is a reminder that we all have a role in keeping the infection rate down,” said Dr. Wooten. “I’m asking San Diegans to take a look at their individual actions and, if necessary, adjust their behaviors to help ensure we remain safe and moving in the right direction.”