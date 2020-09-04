Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – Sept. 4, 2020

By Managing Editor

More businesses and activities are reopening and resuming thanks to revised criteria from the governor to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Find out what City facilities, including the Library, and businesses are reopening in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about the Relief from the Heat program which will go into effect this weekend; sidewalk encroachment and what the City is asking businesses to do; bottle filling stations; the Labor Day Holiday schedule; story poles going in at the Golf Course to show the outline of the proposed water recycling project; upgrades to the median gardens along Orange Avenue; 2021 Community Read program; an update on the final EIR for the Draft Airport Land Use Compatibility Plan for Naval Air Station North Island; and Claire, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary. This is the video component.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

