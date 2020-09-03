Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Friday, September 4, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
CommunityCommunity News

Coronado Announces Reopening of the Public Library Sept. 10

By Managing Editor

The City of Coronado is preparing for the reopening of the Coronado Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 10, following new state criteria issued last week to help reduce COVID-19.

Initially, hours at the Library will be limited, from 10 am to 4 pm Monday through Saturday, except Wednesdays when closing time is set for 9 pm. Occupancy will be capped at no more than 100 people. The first hour in the morning will be allocated exclusively to at-risk residents including seniors 60-plus and those with underlying health conditions. The Library will open to all ages at 11 am. After a transition period of several weeks, the Library will return to its normal 7-day schedule.

- Advertisement -

“We are thrilled to reopen our doors to the Coronado community,” said Library Director Shaun Briley. “While closed, the Library made a number of improvements that will only enhance the Library experience. We can’t wait to welcome the public back.”

New carpeting in the library. Photo: City of Coronado

- Advertisement -

Visitors will notice new carpeting throughout including in the Teen Center, which also got a makeover with new furniture. The Library also used the closure to convert its entire 200,000-item collection from a barcode system to a Radio Frequency Identification system, to allow multiple books to be checked out and processed by staff in a stack. The old method required each item to be processed one by one. The Library also now offers contact-less checkout with new self-check machines.

The Library currently has an exhibition that features a sampling of folk arts and crafts from around the world. Working in collaboration with the Mingei International Museum at Balboa Park, the Library exhibition features items from the museum’s permanent collection. The exhibition was held over due to the pandemic.

To ensure the health and safety of patrons, staff will implement new health protocols. Customers will need to wear a mask and take their temperature at a touch-less kiosk before entry. Seating and wait lines are marked for social distancing. All transactions will be cashless with tap-to-pay and online payment options available. High touch areas will be sanitized three times a day and bathrooms will be cleaned every two hours.

Curbside pickup will still be offered daily from 10 to 11 am. Additionally, the Library has taken the additional in-house step of quarantining returned items before re-shelving them. Share items such as magazines and newspapers will only be available in online formats and for checkout on request. There will be no onsite programs or room bookings during this reopening phase.

The Library will continue to offer online programming in the form of storytimes, children’s crafts, book club and other Library events, as well as special videos that can be viewed on the Library’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Dental Health: Why is Your Dentist Asking About Snoring and Sleep Apnea?

Take Good Care of Your Body. It’s the Only Place You Have to Live: A Dental Health Series by Dr. Natalie Bailey and Dr. Suzanne...
Read more
Community News

New to Coronado? Aloha Club is here!

WHAT IS THE ALOHA CLUB? The Aloha Club is a program of Coronado SAFE to help welcome new families to Coronado. Making connections in your...
Read more
Business

“Inn at the Cays” Continues to Push Proposal Despite Opposition

The Inn at the Cays proposal team is continuing to push despite opposition from the City of Coronado and some residents, as well as...
Read more
City of Coronado

Golf Course Project and NASNI Airport Plan Discussed at Council Meeting

The City Council agenda had only a few items, but the Consent Calendar was chock-full of approvals, with two things being taken off for...
Read more
Community News

Pet of the Week: Claire, a Terrier Mix for Adoption

Add an Adorable Accessory to your Life with Claire... A real survivor, Claire came to the Coronado Animal Care Facility suffering from starvation and a...
Read more
City of Coronado

Coronado Labor Day Holiday Schedule 2020 

The City will observe the Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 7. Here’s a list that includes facilities that will be open with varying hours...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

COVID-19 Update – Friday, August 28, 2020: State, County Announce Reopenings

State, County Announce Reopenings The Governor has announced a new blueprint for reducing COVID-19 in the state with revised criteria for loosening and tightening restrictions...
Read more
Community News

Preview of Props on California Ballot

This CalMatters article was originally published on June 29, 2020 and updated on July 2, 2020.After a bit of last-minute legislative maneuvering, the list...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – August 28, 2020

https://youtu.be/6iR9JqmCsDUThe City welcomed community members 50-plus and those with underlying health conditions to get some Relief from the Heat this week. Find out more...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

No Hotel at The Cays

Submitted by Daron CaseBy now you may have heard about a 100+ unit hotel proposed to be built on North Grand Caribe Isle in the...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Mike Canada Announces Candidacy for School Board

Submitted by Mike CanadaDear Friends and Neighbors,I humbly announce my candidacy for the Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) Board.Coronado has been my family’s home...
Read more
Community News

Feeling Anxious and Depressed? You’re Not Alone

By Phillip Reese, Kaiser Health News August 26, 2020It’s official, California: COVID-19 has left us sick with worry and increasingly despondent. And our youngest adults...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter of Endorsement, Candidate Stacy Keszei, CUSD Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Greg RathsThe following serves as my endorsement for Stacy Keszei, Coronado Unified School Board. Having personally known Stacy for nearly twenty years,...
Read more

Nick Kato and Superintendent Karl Mueller (Video)

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Nick Kato Here are some video highlights from my conversation with Superintendent Karl Mueller.We discuss many of the items brought up in the most...
Read more

No Hotel at The Cays

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Daron CaseBy now you may have heard about a 100+ unit hotel proposed to be built on North Grand Caribe Isle in the...
Read more

Mike Canada Announces Candidacy for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mike CanadaDear Friends and Neighbors,I humbly announce my candidacy for the Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) Board.Coronado has been my family’s home...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Business

“Inn at the Cays” Continues to Push Proposal Despite Opposition

The Inn at the Cays proposal team is continuing to push despite opposition from the City of Coronado and some residents, as well as...
Read more
City of Coronado

Golf Course Project and NASNI Airport Plan Discussed at Council Meeting

The City Council agenda had only a few items, but the Consent Calendar was chock-full of approvals, with two things being taken off for...
Read more
Community News

Artist Profile: Connie Spitzer, Coronado Watercolor Artist

Coronado watercolor artist Connie Spitzer’s lyrical compositions celebrate the beauty of Coronado neighborhoods, cityscapes and special places.Brad Willis has this Artist Profile on Connie...
Read more
Community News

Lamb’s Players Theatre, Act II Likely to Start in 2021

Lamb's Players Theatre has been closed since March, mid run of the musical Alice. When the show's run was cut short, the cast got...
Read more
Community News

Cruise Ships Still Part of the View

The two lightly-manned cruise ships off the coast, Celebrity cruise line’s Millennium and Eclipse vessels, are around to view from Coronado’s beaches for the...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.