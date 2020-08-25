Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Rotary Emphasizes Supporting the Environment

By Coronado Rotary

Coronado Rotarians put “Supporting the Environment” into action on a steamy Saturday morning along the Silver Strand bike trail.

Trash on Hwy 75Ivan Dunn, Rick Wilcoxon, and Frank Spitzer donned Rotary vests and took trash cans, “grabbers,” and gloves along with their masks to clear trash from the bike trail. In just a few hours, they picked up enough trash to fill an oversize trash bag along with several smaller trash bags.

Frank Spitzer and Rick Wilcoxon with found money

Their reward, aside from the satisfaction of leaving a clean trail, came from supportive shouts from passing runners, bike riders and walkers, along with finding $30!

In June, Rotary International added Supporting the Environment as a seventh Area of Focus for the worldwide organization. The other six are: Peacebuilding and Conflict Prevention; Disease Prevention and Treatment; Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene; Maternal and Child Health; Basic Education; and Literacy and Community Economic Development.  Each year Rotary International provides global grant funding for projects targeting these areas of focus. By cleaning the bike trail, Coronado Rotary amply demonstrated its commitment to a healthy environment.

Look for more such demonstrations by Coronado Rotary in the months to come!

 

