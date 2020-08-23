Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Richard (Butch) Parker (1958-2020)

By Managing Editor

Richard (Butch) ParkerRichard Austin (Butch) Parker passed at home peacefully August 3, 2020.  Surfer, sailor, shipwright, competitive yacht racer, carpenter and commercial diver; he and his family have lived in Coronado since 1966. He loved fishing and surfing in Baja and Hawaii; and being a member of the Coronado Yacht Club. Butch was a talented sailor at an early age; always more at home on the ocean than on land, he has raced and sailed on many of the competitive boats in the club over the years. His wooden boat restoration and fiberglass skills can be seen on many Coronado and San Diego boats. He worked at local and Pearl Harbor shipyards, his finish work skills were always in demand.

Graduate of Coronado High Class of 1976; son to Rick and Sue Parker, brother to Ronni Parker Brega (John) and Steve Parker. Loving uncle to Kira and Kaden Parker, Al and David Brega.

Butch, we are sure your stories about the boats, the waves and the crazy races will entertain the old salts that you meet up top. Fair winds, brother.

 

