San Diego County Could Be Removed From Watch List On August 18

The state has reviewed its data and determined that San Diego County’s three-day metric of fewer than 100 cases per every 100,000 residents started Aug. 15 and it’s anticipated to end today. That means the region could be off the Monitoring List on Tuesday, Aug. 18, and the 14-day period for schools to reopen could begin.

The state’s case rate for the past three days is:

Aug. 17: 89.8

Aug. 16: 91.9

Aug. 15: 94.7

- Advertisement -

Should the County continue to hold its case rate below 100 in the days ahead, the 14-day wait period would end Aug. 31 and all schools could reopen for in-person teaching after that. No other businesses would be allowed modify their operations until the state gives further guidance.

“The state reassigned backlogged tests and recalculated their figures and, unfortunately, that has shifted the 17-day wait period for all local schools to reopen,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “People should be patient as we await further guidance from the state to determine what businesses could reopen.”

- Advertisement -

Local health officials continue to urge San Diegans to follow the recommended precautions so that the case rate remains below 100. That includes using a face covering when in public, maintaining physical distance, avoiding large gatherings, staying home if sick and regular hand-washing.

Community Setting Outbreaks:

Two new outbreaks were identified on Aug. 16: one in a grocery setting and one in a grocery/retail setting.

In the past seven days, 21 community outbreaks were identified.

The number of community outbreaks remains above the trigger of seven or more in seven days.

A community setting outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households.