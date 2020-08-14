City COVID-19 Update – Friday, August 14, 2020

Mask Up! Coronado

The City launched its “Mask Up! Coronado” campaign last month to educate visitors, residents and businesses about the importance of wearing a mask in public. The City held several mask giveaways earlier this month and more free mask giveaways are planned. Local businesses have been offered Mask Up! Coronado window clings to support the City’s message to spread kindness not COVID-19. Finally, Coronado encourages everyone to maintain situational awareness and be courteous. The City wants the community to be safe and to continue to take precautions especially when outdoors.

Public health officials promote masks as the best way to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The California Department of Public Health issued guidance last week that cautions that asymptomatic people can still spread the disease. Wearing face coverings is urged because along with social distancing they limit the release of infected droplets when talking, coughing and sneezing.

Grand Caribe Shoreline Park Closed

Commercial Permits for Outdoor Fitness

City Offers Restaurants Outdoor Seating Options

Public Comments in the time of COVID-19

Library Programs

and more

