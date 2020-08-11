Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
CommunityCommunity News

Sharp Health Care Medicare Webinars

By Sharp Coronado Hospital

Medicare seminars are currently being held as online webinars; learn about Medicare from the safety of your home. You will receive an email prior to the event that contains a link to join the webinar.

If you’re turning 65, or you’re still working and planning to retire soon, it’s time to start thinking about Medicare and your coverage options. Attend a free educational webinar where specialists from Sharp will explain how Medicare works in clear, easy-to-understand language.

- Advertisement -

You’ll learn about Medicare Parts A and B, special enrollment requirements if you start using Medicare after age 65 and the difference between Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement insurance plans. Our specialists, along with agents from Sharp Health Plan and UnitedHealthcare, will guide you step-by-step through your enrollment options, so you can feel confident in the decisions you make.

There will be plenty of time for questions, too. A link to our virtual presentation will be provided when you register, either online or calling 1-800-82-SHARP. If you have questions, please feel free to contact Medicare Specialist JoAnn Siudara at JoAnn.Siudara@sharp.com or 858-499-4155.

 www.Sharp.com/NewtoMedicare

- Advertisement -

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Sharp Coronado Hospitalhttp://www.sharp.com/hospitals/coronado/
Exceptional care in an exceptional community.The city of Coronado is unlike anywhere else in the world. So we think its hospital should be, too. At Sharp Coronado Hospital, we pride ourselves on how we care for our community. We believe in kindness and compassion, use the most advanced technology — and like Coronado itself, our hospital is calming and warm to help you heal and grow.

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Tracking COVID-19: 153 Total Coronado Cases Since March – Plus San Diego Stats

The 153 Coronado positive COVID-19 cases are cumulative since March 2020; and these reported cases are split between Coronado residential zip code (92118) and...
Read more
Community News

Behind the Badge: CPD Training, Accountability, Statistics

A small community of approximately 25,000 residents, Coronado is a unique place to police due to the town's military presence, many part-time homeowners, tourists...
Read more
Community News

More from the Library! Prizes, Activities, Storytimes & More

As the Dive Into Discovery Summer Reading Program comes to a close, kids and teens are invited to pick up their prizes during the...
Read more
Community News

Congrats to Public Art Walking Tour Giveaway Drawing Winners

Congrats to all who participated in the Coronado Cultural Arts Commission Public Art Walking Tour Giveaway, visiting public art and submitting selfies during the...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Public Library Expands Cardholder Access to 22 Million Titles

Patrons of the Coronado Public Library now have access to books in 68 academic and public libraries throughout California and Nevada using the library’s...
Read more
Community News

Get a Clue: Dine, Drink, and Solve a Crime with Your Family at the First-Ever Virtual CSF Auction

Nothing is stopping this year’s Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) Auction…not even a bad guy! During this year’s “Who Dunnit: A Coronado Mystery” themed event,...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Alexia Palacios-Peters for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Emily Foster I am thrilled to see that Alexia Palacios-Peters is running for CUSD School Board. I’ve worked with her in several organizations,...
Read more

Action Plan on Racism vs Insulated and Isolated White Community

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Pam WilsonCoronado Unified intends to present its Action Plan on Racism at their August 13 board meeting. This plan is in response...
Read more

Money Shamefully Spent

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Barry AustinAm I the only one to feel outraged that the Mayor and Council, under cover of restricted public involvement, gave away...
Read more

More Questions Than Answers

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Carolyn RogersonThere are days when I cannot believe the vitriol to be read on the pages of Coronado publications or online. I...
Read more

NEW STORIES

People

Community Hero: Grace Del Bagno – Coronado Police Officer (video)

The latest Community Hero video from the Coronado Library’s Dive into Discovery Summer Reading Series. Thanks to Surf’s Up Studios for the video.https://youtu.be/ePfWJySojuk
Read more
People

Jack and Grace Creatively Raise Funds for CSF During Pandemic

Coronado kids Jack and Grace Elardo began their business Jack and Grace's Pop-Up Stand four years ago when they were in 3rd and 4th...
Read more
People

Local Voices: Coronado Picture-Perfect from the Outside; Not Always So Pretty for a Person of Color

Esme Ronis knew that she was different from the rest of her family. Born in La Paz, Mexico, and adopted by a white family,...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Tim Rohan Announces Candidacy for City Council

Submitted by Tim RohanEvents of the past few weeks have spurred me into action. I see a Council that is out of touch with...
Read more
Obituaries

Sue Tushingham McNary (1937-2020)

Sue Tushingham McNary, an internationally renowned artist, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, and loyal friend, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, August 3, 2020,...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.