Sharp Health Care Medicare Webinars

Medicare seminars are currently being held as online webinars; learn about Medicare from the safety of your home. You will receive an email prior to the event that contains a link to join the webinar.

If you’re turning 65, or you’re still working and planning to retire soon, it’s time to start thinking about Medicare and your coverage options. Attend a free educational webinar where specialists from Sharp will explain how Medicare works in clear, easy-to-understand language.

You’ll learn about Medicare Parts A and B, special enrollment requirements if you start using Medicare after age 65 and the difference between Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement insurance plans. Our specialists, along with agents from Sharp Health Plan and UnitedHealthcare, will guide you step-by-step through your enrollment options, so you can feel confident in the decisions you make.

There will be plenty of time for questions, too. A link to our virtual presentation will be provided when you register, either online or calling 1-800-82-SHARP. If you have questions, please feel free to contact Medicare Specialist JoAnn Siudara at JoAnn.Siudara@sharp.com or 858-499-4155.

