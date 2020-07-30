Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Thursday, July 30, 2020

Whitney Antrim Announces Candidacy for School Board

Letters to the Editor

By Managing Editor

Submitted by Whitney N. Antrim

Dear Friends and Neighbors,

I am excited to announce my candidacy for a seat on the Coronado Unified School Board. I am eager to serve my community and the school system that made me who I am. I am running as a parent, a Coronado grad, and a committed public servant.

Whitney Antrim (submitted photo)

Coronado is my home – I was born here, raised here and now I am raising my family here. I am committed to the future of our community. I love this town and I want to be a part of its story as we navigate through the challenges of 2020 and into a brilliant future.

I welcome questions, comments, and input from anyone who cares to share. You can find out more at whitneyantrim.org, email me at info@whitneyantrim.org or find me on social media.

Please join me on this journey,

Whitney N. Antrim

-----
