Six in 10 Adult San Diegans Face Severe Impacts If They Contract COVID-19

According to San Diego County public health officials, six out of every 10 adult San Diegans are at extra risk for severe illness should they contract the novel coronavirus.

That’s because about 57% of San Diego County adults have pre-existing medical conditions such as high blood pressure, heart and lung disease, cancer, diabetes and obesity.

San Diegans with underlying chronic conditions are at increased risks of serious outcomes if they contract COVID-19, requiring to be hospitalized, placed in intensive care or worse, dying.

To date, 95% of San Diegans who died from COVID-19 had an underlying medical conditions.

“COVID-19 deaths can be prevented,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “It’s important to remember that our actions matter. We must all do all we can to prevent from contracting and spreading the virus.”

It’s true that younger San Diegans with COVID-19 typically don’t need to be hospitalized, that is not the case for older adults. Of the 2,459 people who were hospitalized due to COVID-19, about 52% were 60 years of age or older.

“Some San Diegans think they’re not going to get sick and therefore are not following the public health guidance,” said Wooten. “What they don’t realize is that they could get infected and pass the virus to others who are vulnerable.”

