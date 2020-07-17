Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Friday, July 17, 2020

Meals on Wheels Coronado: Service With a Smile

By Managing Editor

Sam & Rose Benedict. Submitted image.

Coronado residents Rose and Sam Benedict, shown in the photo, along with a team of volunteers, have been serving meals and checking on the health and well-being of clients and neighbors for many years in Coronado. All who help with Meals on Wheels do it with a smile, knowing that their service is very much appreciated by those served. The meals are delivered typically between 11am and noon, Monday through Friday. Arrangements can be made to have meals delivered on Saturday for the days Saturday & Sunday.  About 60% of the cost of this service is provided free because of the generous support received by financial contributors. For sure, it is the best deal in town from a cost-to-client perspective. Meals on Wheels is always looking for additional volunteers. Should you want to do so or need more information, call Sue or Lee Cargill, MOW Coordinators for Coronado, at 619-437-4866.

All meal offerings are healthy and tasty with controlled sodium, fat, and sugar. The menus are approved by a registered dietitian to ensure balanced meals throughout the week. Meals include Healthy Choice, Healthy Latino Cuisine and easy-to-chew menu options. The menu changes monthly. See the current menu by going to the web site: www.meals-on-wheels.org and scroll down/right and click on the CURRENT MENU button. For detailed nutritional questions, one can call the Nutrition Hot Line at (619) 858-1006 or the Metro San Diego Service Center.

Several meal plans are available:

  • Standard: Lunch and dinner, plus beverage
  • Lunch only with beverage
  • Dinner only with roll and beverage
  • Five or seven-day packs available (frozen)
  • Additional meals or beverages upon request

Eligibility Requirements for Clients are:

  • 60+ years of age
  • Disabled veterans of any age
  • Caretakers of any client, regardless of age

Cost is minimal.  Meals on Wheels San Diego County charges a one-time, non-refundable fee of $35 to begin meal delivery service. One may typically start and/or stop service, schedule vacations or non-deliver days with a 2-business day notice.

  • Lunch and dinner, plus beverage:  $7.00 per day
  • Lunch only, plus beverage: $4.00 per day
  • Dinner only with roll and beverage:  $4.00 per day
  • Extra beverage:  $ .50 each

To sign up for meals, call or email the Metro San Diego Service Center, 2254 San Diego Ave., Ste. 100, San Diego, CA 92110

