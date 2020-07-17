Imperial Beach COVID-19 Testing Site Opens

San Diego County opened its newest COVID-19 testing site in Imperial Beach. The free, drive-up testing site is in the parking lot of Mar Vista High School, located at 505 Elm Avenue. The site will offer up to 185 appointments per day.

This new location brings the total number of testing sites in South County to six and is part of the County’s South Bay Saturation strategy. Additional testing sites are located in San Ysidro, Chula Vista (two) and National City (two).

Testing at all sites is free and can be done by appointment. Testing will be done for people with symptoms or those in high-risk priority groups.

People wishing to get a COVID-19 test should contact their healthcare provider. San Diegans without one should call 2-1-1 to get a referral. For more information on testing, visit www.211sandiego.org or call 2-1-1.