Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Friday, July 3, 2020

Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
CommunityPeople

CPD’s First Female Motor Officer Shines as Tough Example

By Aly Lawson

Coronado Police Department’s first female motor officer Sam Gearlds.

The Coronado Police Department recently congratulated its first female motorcycle officer, or motor officer, after Samantha Gearlds trained for several months and passed a three-week academy.

- Advertisement -

Gearlds, a longtime biker on and off for about 10 years, said she’s never experienced something so “grueling” — that’s the word, she said, adding that the mental toll is what really takes it out of you.

She described a sport motorcycle (also known as a “crotch rocket”) that she crashed at 70 mph in college as well as her current Harley Davidson bike which she hasn’t “slipped.”

“It’s definitely not anything like dealing with this police bike,” she said, explaining how the machine is heavier but the skill also requires tight maneuvering at slow speeds; she threw herself from the bike several times during training.

- Advertisement -

Gearlds, who joined the department in 2017, said there are now five CPD motor officers, and there are certain standards one has to meet before being selected to complete the academy, including physical requirements and an interview process.

Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) certified instructor and CPD senior motor officer Danny Aguirre most often trained Gearlds and her colleague, Officer Stephen Snodgrass, at a huge parking lot typically used for special events near Silver Strand State Beach.

- Advertisement -

“He would test on different cone patterns or how we’re riding, so everything we did was critiqued and graded — evaluations every day,” Gearlds said, adding that Aguirre was a fantastic instructor, enthusiastic and loves to ride as well as always wants to teach you and make sure you’re safe. “He would say, ‘Do this, try this, this might help, you’re doing this wrong so try this.’”

Gearlds was asleep every night by 5 or 6 after the constant moving and maneuvering of the bike.

“It’s definitely physically demanding but I would say it’s mostly mentally demanding because you’re doing a lot of things you don’t normally do,” she said, noting she still has a scrape on her elbow from launching herself out of a really tight, slow-speed turn. “There’s a lot of mental exhaustion because you’re learning new things.”

The syllabus included a little classroom time and some mountain riding as well as plenty of safety techniques such as low-speed maneuvers, collision avoidance, emergency braking, emergency driving, traffic stops, counter steering and curve negotiation.

Gearlds said the hardest part was getting out of her comfort zone and doing maneuvers she wasn’t used to doing, getting used to the fact that she was going to fall off while learning.

Motor officers work anything traffic-related and accident-related since being on bikes makes it easier to move around and access difficult places in traffic or a collision.

Originally from Mississippi, Gearlds attended police academy after college and was a canine officer before heading to California.

When asked what it feels like to be CPD’s first female motor officer, Gearlds responded she just wanted something different and thought a motorcycle would be nice.

“I knew going in I would be the first female — no pressure there — but part of me was excited to be the first female.”

Gearlds recalled how on the Facebook post CPD shared about her achievement, one of the commenters noted how her daughter saw Gearlds riding through the Tidelands area and thought it was so cool to see a woman cop on a bike.

“If I can make at least one little girl smile…” Gearlds said, considering.

The new motor officer discussed how while law enforcement is a male-dominated field, 1/3 of the CPD patrol officers are female, “which is really high for a department.”

“Being a female motor officer, we’re an even fewer group,” Gearlds said, speculating she might be the only current one in San Diego County.

When asked what advice she might have for young women contemplating a career in general or a career in law enforcement, Gearlds shared a quote she said she absolutely loves.

“Whether you think you can or think you can’t, you’re right.”

The Henry Ford quote resonates with Gearlds.

“I knew going in, this is what I wanted, this is what I’m going for,” she said, sharing how her mom’s fellow teacher was also a police officer and Gearlds saw how he tried to interact with people positively. “You have to work hard. Whether that’s twice as hard as a guy or not, set your mind to it.”

When asked what’s tough about riding a motorcycle, Gearlds said you just have to not be scared and know that a lot of work goes into it.

“The more scared you are — when you think you’re gonna get hurt— that’s when you get into problems,” she said. “Don’t be scared of the machine, respect it.”

Her 10-year career doesn’t even feel like work, she said. Gearlds said she enjoys this style of policing and said CPD is the best department. She added that things locally lately “have been amazing.”

“It’s the community,” she said. “I give more stickers here than I’ve given in my entire life.”

 

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Aly Lawson
Aly Lawson
Aly has a BA in mass communication, emphasizing journalism and public relations, and a MBA in marketing. She has worked as a reporter and marketer in various industries and overseas. She also won a best community business story award from the Nevada Press Association in 2017. Originally from Washington, this is her second time living in Coronado, where her husband is stationed as a Navy helicopter pilot. They have two small children and the whole family adores Coronado. Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

People

Undercover Philanthropist Donna Salof Awarded Key to the City at Feast and Fareway

It’s not every day that you’re given a key to the city by the Mayor of Coronado. Just ask Donna Salof, who turned 70...
Read more
People

Sandcastle Man Shares a Message in His Art

The famous Sandcastle Man of Coronado Beach is using his art to ask people to wear masks, socially distance, and be aware that we...
Read more
People

Nicole Tallent – Emerald Keeper of the Month

Nicole Tallent is someone who views cleaning the small beaches along the Ferry Landing as an obligation. I have seen Nicole cleaning...
Read more
People

Throwback Thursday: 1995 Coronado 4th of July Parade (video)

Many thanks to CBS 8 San Diego for alerting The Coronado Times to this “flashback video” that features Coronado!https://youtu.be/KMjwpZ-KtPAHere is the description of the...
Read more
People

Coronado Resident Virginia Nelson Joins USD Board of Trustees

Four new members — Jon Balousek, Sue Cunningham, Virginia Nelson and Alan Schulman — were elected to the University of San Diego (USD) Board...
Read more
People

Coronado Grad Surprised with Cox Charities Scholarship

June 24, 2020 – It was a day of anticipation as Cox Charities Advisory Board members signed onto a video call to surprise high...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Chief Kaye’s Compassion and Kind Actions Stand Out

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Carolyn RogersonWe never know when a dire emergency will strike our lives. When such a crisis confronted Coronado visitors Mike and Jan...
Read more

Congratulations Coronado High School Class of 2020

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Gene Thomas GomulkaOne should not be surprised that the San Diego County Health Department issued a cease and desist order in regard...
Read more

Acting on Our Principles

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Jim DeBelloWhile the soaring SpaceX launch this weekend lifted our spirits and re-ignited our faith to achieve greatness, we are brought back...
Read more

I See Your Colors

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Rebekah KobsAs the world is aching right now I know each family is trying to process things in their own way. For...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Community News

Marvin Heinze Encourages Us to “Mask Up Coronado”

Coronado City Council member Marvin Heinze speaks about the very contagious coronavirus and how covering our face is one way we can help protect...
Read more
People

Undercover Philanthropist Donna Salof Awarded Key to the City at Feast and Fareway

It’s not every day that you’re given a key to the city by the Mayor of Coronado. Just ask Donna Salof, who turned 70...
Read more
People

Sandcastle Man Shares a Message in His Art

The famous Sandcastle Man of Coronado Beach is using his art to ask people to wear masks, socially distance, and be aware that we...
Read more
Business

Nicky Rottens Reopening: New Look, Even Better Burgers

Nicky Rottens has become a staple in the Coronado community for the past nine years. From obtaining a license that allows for all ages...
Read more
Community News

Silver Strand State Beach Parking Lots to be Closed July 3-5

The City of Coronado confirmed that parking lots at Silver Strand State Beach will be closed from July 3-5.  The Silver Strand State Beach...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.