Thursday, July 2, 2020

City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – July 2, 2020

By Managing Editor

The three-day Fourth of July holiday weekend is here. Find out what City facilities are open and read a list of Fourth of July frequently asked questions in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about the Coronado 130 Virtual Challenge fitness trifecta; a face mask giveaway; patriotic banners along Orange Avenue; a video appeal of a housing number assigned to Coronado by SANDAG; a public art walking tour promotion; a restaurant curfew; a public restroom partnership program; and Violet, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

