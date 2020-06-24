COVID-19 in San Diego:
Real Estate: Endless Panoramic Ocean Views of Point Loma Sunsets

Coronado Shores Co. is the oldest independent brokerage on the Island. We built The Shores in 1970, sold them, and now manage approximately 400 individually owned units as long term and vacation rentals. Services offered: real estate sales, vacation rentals and property management.

By Coronado Shores Co.

Breathtaking endless panoramic ocean views and sunsets towards Point Loma from this large one bedroom with two full bathroom units at The Shores. Turnkey and tastefully decorated. Unit has been well maintained and is ready for your enjoyment. Property has a strong rental history. See more photos.

View additional photos and learn more about this property. Look inside.

  • Address: 1820 AVENIDA DEL MUNDO #1510
  • 1 Bed, 2 Baths, 1,080 sq ft
  • Price: $1,399,000 (Look inside)

Listing courtesy of:

We built them.  We sell them.  We lease them. 

Coronado Shores Co.
Coronado Shores Co.https://www.coronadoshoresco.com/
