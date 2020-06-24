Orange Avenue Public Restroom Partnership Program

The City of Coronado is now accepting applications for businesses willing to provide restroom facilities to the public in the commercial district. The City Council approved the Commercial Public Restroom Partnership Program at its June 16 meeting. The goal is to fulfill the continuing need for accessible, clean and safe public restrooms in the downtown area.

In return for available public restrooms, businesses will receive an annual lump sum payment of $5,000 and a monthly maintenance subsidy based on the number of restroom stalls provided.

- Advertisement -

Participating businesses will display a sign signaling an available public restroom, keep them open for an agreed-upon period of time, and will be responsible for maintenance, cleaning and supplies. Restrooms must meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards. To receive an application, contact Dominique Albrecht at dalbrecht@coronado.ca.us or by phone at (619) 522-7305.