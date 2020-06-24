COVID-19 in San Diego:
Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Orange Avenue Public Restroom Partnership Program

The City of Coronado is looking for local businesses in the commercial district willing to provide restroom facilities to the public as part of the Commercial Public Restroom Program.

By Managing Editor

The City of Coronado is now accepting applications for businesses willing to provide restroom facilities to the public in the commercial district. The City Council approved the Commercial Public Restroom Partnership Program at its June 16 meeting. The goal is to fulfill the continuing need for accessible, clean and safe public restrooms in the downtown area.

In return for available public restrooms, businesses will receive an annual lump sum payment of $5,000 and a monthly maintenance subsidy based on the number of restroom stalls provided.

Participating businesses will display a sign signaling an available public restroom, keep them open for an agreed-upon period of time, and will be responsible for maintenance, cleaning and supplies. Restrooms must meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards. To receive an application, contact Dominique Albrecht at dalbrecht@coronado.ca.us or by phone at (619) 522-7305.

Sign that will be displayed at participating businesses.

Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996.

