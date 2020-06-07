COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Tuesday, June 9, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
FeaturedEntertainmentTravel

New COVID-19 Hotel Guidelines Affecting Tourism in Coronado

By Alyssa K. Burns
- Advertisement -

Local hotels received a letter from the county on June 2 notifying them of a change to the San Diego County Health Order, effective immediately, that allows county hotels to only accept guests that are essential workers, homeless in need of shelter, isolating due to exposure to COVID-19 or in need of safe refuge due to risk of abuse or an unsafe residence. These changes to who can stay at a hotel comply with the county ‘stay at home’ order which requires people to remain at home except for travel to and from essential businesses or reopened businesses, or essential activities. Guests at hotels need to sign an official certification that they meet one of the categories.

The certification form that hotel guests must complete can be found here and states that one of the following categories is met:

  • I am an essential worker needed to maintain the continuity of operations within San Diego county in one of the federal critical infrastructure sectors found in https://covid19.ca.gov/img/EssentialCriticalInfrastructureWorkers.pdf; or
  • I am homeless and seeking shelter; or
  • I have been exposed to COVID-19 and I am isolating myself from others; or
  • My primary residence is unsafe due to the condition of the residence or because I am at risk of abuse or a household member accompanying me is at risk of abuse.
  • And (if applicable), any person who will stay in my guest room is a member of my household.

Janine Zúñiga, Senior Management Analyst at the City Manager’s Office, said that, “Despite what the hotels may have [recently] received, they have been closed for personal travel since all non-essential businesses were closed. The City already has seen a great loss of transient hotel taxes.” And yet many hotels in town have continued to welcome guests.

- Advertisement -

Glorietta Bay Inn

Claudia Ludlow, GM of Glorietta Bay Inn, shares what this change means for the popular Inn, “Every reservation, we tell them about the letter and they are aware that they will not be able to get a room key without signing the certification form.” She also says that they do not have the right to question whether someone’s travel is essential, with the majority of guests paying for rooms with their company cards. Claudia admits that prices are fluctuating right now and compares the hotel industry to the airline industry in that sense.

The hardest part of the new guidelines since COVID-19 according to Claudia is, “the constant, quick change; receiving information and immediately adapting.” To help with this, Claudia shares that she looks toward both the San Diego Tourism Authority for broad changes and Mayor Bailey’s updates for Coronado specific information.

Claudia remains Coronado and small business focused, “We shut down our continental breakfast and coffee station, but now we are able to send out guests to the other small businesses around town for their breakfast and coffee needs.” After Coronado businesses began reopening a couple weeks ago, Claudia said she went up and down the street, making purchases at some of the stores, “it is all about local business support. This is one of the most essential things we can do and I speak not as just the GM but as someone who grew up in Coronado and loves this town.”

However, without the traffic of tourists that Coronado depends on, many business are still suffering – some before they even get started. Mike Tepper opened The Gallery & Hemp Life back in March and shares, “This is an essential business, but there’s no one out on the streets.”

Other business owners echo a similar sentiment. Sam Frederick, owner of Little Sam’s Island & Beach Fun, has been in business since 1993 and says he has not seen anything like this. “Without tourists in the hotels, weekdays are horrible for business. The hotels are losing their reservations. You wish people could still come and visit.”

 

 

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Avatar
Alyssa K. Burns
Alyssa is a graduate of Coronado High School and was in the founding broadcast journalism class at CHS. She earned her BA in Communication from CSU East Bay and completed her MBA from CSU San Marcos. Her passion for writing and interest in the behind the scenes of business, leads her to write frequently about Coronado businesses. You can find Alyssa walking around the ferry landing with her husband and shih-tzu terrier or enjoying a cup of coffee at one of Coronado's favorite cafes.Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Gyms, Hotels, Bars, Pools Can Open June 12 with Guidance

Gyms, hotels, bars and wineries are part of the long list of businesses and industries that can begin to reopen June 12, provided they...
Read more
People

Local Voices: Ready to See Change in Coronado (video)

Coronado students and parents gathered in Spreckels Park on Sunday to discuss racial justice as protesters continued to raise their voices as well.Visual Storyteller...
Read more
Community News

Publisher’s Letter: Covering Coronado in Turbulent Times

Over the last few months, The Coronado Times coverage has reflected the challenging, divisive, and thankfully, many unifying moments for our Coronado community. In...
Read more
People

Local Voices: Growing Up Black in Coronado

This article is part of an ongoing series that focuses on different viewpoints and race relations in Coronado in the wake of the George...
Read more
People

Local Voices: We’re All People No Matter the Color of Our Skin (video)

A Coronado middle school student shares how she is directly affected by racial prejudice based on color of her skin and wonders why we...
Read more
People

Local Voices: Experiences, Perspective, and the Need for Dialogue in Coronado (video)

A Coronado mother shares the struggles of raising her daughters in Coronado and the need to talk openly to our children, beginning at an...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community

Quarantined in Coronado: Staying Positive While Pregnant

So, not to brag, but I was killing 2020. Truly living my best life. I am a newlywed, I have a job I've been...
Read more
Stage

Step into the Fantasy World of “Alice” at Lamb’s Players Theatre

Lamb's Players Theatre presents Alice. The music and adaptation by Elizabeth Swados from the Lewis Carroll adventures Alice in Wonderland and Through the Looking...
Read more
People

Morgan Willis: From CHS Broadcasting to ASU Business Editor, and the Outdoors In Between

Morgan Willis graduated from Coronado High School in 2016. He is one of the rare ones that began in the kindergarten program and stayed...
Read more
Movie Reviews

“The Invisible Man” – Don’t Walk Home Alone

The Invisible Man immediately drops you into the story. Crashing waves and grey skies set the very dark mood. The camera focuses on Cecilia...
Read more
Business

International Women’s Day – Celebrating Coronado Women Run Businesses

International Women’s Day (IWD) is March 8th and its goal is to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievement of women. This year’s...
Read more
Sports

CHS Competitive Cheer Defends JAMZ Nationals Title

Congratulations to the CHS competitive cheer team who are JAMZ National Championship 2020 national champions! The National Championship took place in Las Vegas, Nevada...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Acting on Our Principles

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Jim DeBelloWhile the soaring SpaceX launch this weekend lifted our spirits and re-ignited our faith to achieve greatness, we are brought back...
Read more

I See Your Colors

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Rebekah KobsAs the world is aching right now I know each family is trying to process things in their own way. For...
Read more

It Breaks My Heart

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Michael Emerson in response to George Floyd’s murderIt breaks my heart to write this down, It breaks it more to not. It breaks my...
Read more

Black Lives Matter – What Coronado Residents Can Do to Help

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Khara HarknessI am part of the 75% of white people that occupy Coronado.Coronado is currently at a complete stop. COVID19 is rapidly spreading across the world causing...
Read more

NEW STORIES

People

Local Voices: Ready to See Change in Coronado (video)

Coronado students and parents gathered in Spreckels Park on Sunday to discuss racial justice as protesters continued to raise their voices as well.Visual Storyteller...
Read more
Community News

Publisher’s Letter: Covering Coronado in Turbulent Times

Over the last few months, The Coronado Times coverage has reflected the challenging, divisive, and thankfully, many unifying moments for our Coronado community. In...
Read more
People

Local Voices: Growing Up Black in Coronado

This article is part of an ongoing series that focuses on different viewpoints and race relations in Coronado in the wake of the George...
Read more
Travel

New COVID-19 Hotel Guidelines Affecting Tourism in Coronado

Local hotels received a letter from the county on June 2 notifying them of a change to the San Diego County Health Order, effective...
Read more
People

Local Voices: We’re All People No Matter the Color of Our Skin (video)

A Coronado middle school student shares how she is directly affected by racial prejudice based on color of her skin and wonders why we...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.