Thrift Cottage to Reopen on June 2

The Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church Thrift Cottage reopens Tuesday, June 2 for sales and donations. The new hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10am to 1 pm. The Cottage, open since the 1950s, welcomes the return of its shoppers and donors.

Located at 1211 Tenth Street, donations of new and gently used items are welcomed: jewelry, purses, clothing and shoes for all ages, housewares, small antiques, linens, and unique treasures uncovered from your Spring/COVID-19 cleaning. (No large furniture or items that can’t be readily tested, such as computers and TVs). Just drive up and drop off during open hours!

Come inside for a fun shopping experience at bargain prices. Our sales fund high school and college students’ scholarships, mission-related requests, and donations to charities: Military Outreach Ministries, AmVets, San Diego Rescue Mission, New Day Urban Ministries, etc. City, county, and state health and safety precautions are implemented.

