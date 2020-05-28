City of Coronado COVID-19 Update – May 28, 2020

Passive Use of Beach Permitted Beginning June 2

San Diego County has announced that beaches may open June 2 for passive use, including sunbathing and relaxing with towels and chairs with members of your household unit.

- Advertisement -

The Coronado City Council agreed last week that when the County’s health officer opened local beaches for passive use, the City would follow whatever guidelines are issued. Activities such as football or volleyball at the beach are not allowed.

The Council asked the public at its May 19 meeting to heed social distancing and sanitation measures when at the beach.

Dog Beach, Sunset Park and the fire rings remain closed. Restrictions were recently reduced on parking lots adjacent to the beach and the bay, and at parks, pursuant to the San Diego County Public Health Officer. They will remain for the time being open at 50 percent of capacity.

Coronado Lawn Bowling Green Reopens

- Advertisement -

The Coronado Lawn Bowling Green has reopened at the John D. Spreckels Center with the required San Diego County reopening plan.

READ MORE

Cays Tennis Courts May Reopen by June 5

The Glorietta Bay Tennis Center reopened last week. The San Diego County public health officer recently amended an order to allow for tennis to resume under monitored limited conditions.

READ MORE

Golf Course Update

The County has further amended the Golf Course Sanitation Protocol form to note that golf instruction and clinics are no longer suspended and cart usage is no longer limited to a single golfer.

READ MORE

Restaurant Temporary Outdoor Seating

The City Council agreed May 19 to waive Coronado’s parking code requirements to allow local restaurants to temporarily serve dining patrons in parking lots, other dedicated parking spots or other open areas near their restaurants. Some restaurants have reopened indoor dining.

READ MORE

Read the city’s full update here