Wednesday, May 27, 2020

How to Get Care for Illnesses or Injuries Unrelated to COVID-19

By Sharp Coronado Hospital

With stay-at-home orders still in place, it is important to respect public health guidelines so that we can all do our part and help flatten the curve as the COVID-19 pandemic progresses. We know that this means practicing social distancing and only venturing out for essential errands. But according to Marla Poston, director of patient care at Sharp Coronado Hospital, it is also important not to overlook your own health care needs during this time. This includes seeking medical care for non-COVID-19 relates health issues, when appropriate.

“Medical treatment is essential, and our team of dedicated employees at Sharp Coronado Hospital are working diligently to ensure that all necessary safety precautions are in place to keep our community healthy and safe,” says Poston.

Know When to Seek Emergency Care

It is important to recognize when to seek care. According to Poston, you should call 911 if you or a loved one experiences any of the following conditions:

  • A potential life- or limb-threatening emergency
  • Stroke symptoms, including dizziness, difficulty speaking and facial drooping
  • Chest pain
  • Severe difficulty breathing
  • Loss of consciousness
  • A severe allergic reaction

“If you are experiencing an urgent or emergent medical issue, we encourage you to go to your nearest emergency department immediately,” says Poston. “If you or a loved one are experiencing any concerning medical symptoms, including, but not limited to, severe abdominal pain, physical injury, uncontrollable pain or difficulty breathing, we encourage you to seek emergency care.”

Marla Poston and Susan Stone
Marla Poston and Susan Stone. Image: Sharp Coronado Hospital

We Are Here for You

While these unprecedented times may be scary, the team of highly skilled and professional health care workers at Sharp Coronado Hospital have prepared the facility with optimal safety features to protect you. From the moment you arrive at the emergency department, you will be carefully assessed and immediately provided appropriate protective equipment.

“We are committed to keeping our community safe, and we are here to support you and your family during this challenging time,” says Poston.

Susan Stone, chief executive officer of Sharp Coronado Hospital wants to assure you that they are doing everything they can to assure safety during this time.

“Sharp Coronado Hospital team members continue to demonstrate their commitment to excellence in the midst of this COVID-19 pandemic,” she says. “We have recently begun scheduling a small number of low-risk elective surgeries that had been put off until a later date. We are working diligently with our surgeons to prioritize the most urgent cases.”

If you are experiencing a life- or limb-threatening emergency, call 911 immediately. If you need care for other urgent medical issues, you can reserve a time with Sharp Coronado’s online scheduling tool at sharp.com/coronadoscheduling.

If you are in need of COVID-19-related-care, please know that you are in great hands with the dedicated and highly skilled team at Sharp Coronado Hospital.

“It brings me joy to share that on Friday, May 8, the entire hospital celebrated as we discharged a patient who had been hospitalized for five weeks, three of those weeks on a ventilator, for COVID-19. We celebrated this discharge with our first ‘Code Hope,’” says Stone.

As part of this “Code Hope” celebration, team members lined the hallways wearing island-style leis, tossing beach balls in the air and cheering as the patient left the hospital to the embrace of his family who were waiting outside. Stone says this discharge was truly a team effort.

“This discharge signifies the incredible work of the entire hospital team including Dr. Roger Oen, Dr. Michael Butera, Dr. Trevor Lennard and the entire Intensivist Team,” she says. “We look forward to many more ‘Code Hope’ celebrations.”

While the hospital continues to keep the community healthy and safe, from both COVID-19 and other injuries and illnesses, they could not do it without community support.

“On behalf of the entire team at Sharp Coronado, we would like to thank our amazing community for your unwavering support. Your generous donations and gifts, as well as the many messages, letters and cards of encouragement, have inspired us all. We are honored to serve you. Together, we will get through this,” adds Stone.

