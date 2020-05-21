Virtual Town Hall on May 26 via Facebook Live

Coronado’s Mayor Richard Bailey will hold a virtual town hall meeting on Tuesday, May 26 at 6pm. In an email, Mayor Bailey shared:

Over the past several weeks, things are changing week to week, day to day, and sometimes hour to hour. All of these changes can be confusing and it can be difficult to keep track of why, when, and how things are changing.

Since we cannot host an in-person town hall, we’re holding a virtual town hall meeting to give you an update on all city issues and take your questions. Mark your calendars for Tuesday, May 26 at 6 pm. If you haven’t already, click this link to “like” my Facebook page and tune in live at 6 pm on Tuesday, May 26. I’ll provide an update on progress with the Tijuana sewage issue, Coronado Bridge suicide prevention, the city’s budget AND a recap of all of the Covid-19 related updates.

On Tuesday, the County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved moving into phase 2B in compliance with new health standards from the California Department of Public Health. The County’s Public Health Officer Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H said at the meeting, “I can confidently say San Diego County is ready to move to the accelerated stage 2 and begin to reopen.”

Dr. Wooten’s determination was primarily based on the factors that there is a downward trend in number of cases as a percentage of tests administered and we continue to have excess capacity in our hospitals to handle any surge in cases. You can view all of the publicly available data here.

This decision will allow in-person dining at restaurants and in-person shopping at retailers, beginning today. Many restaurants will take a few days to rehire staff and restock ingredients, so do not be surprised if there are limited menu options offered initially.

One of the guidelines restaurants must follow concerns spacing of their guests. To assist restaurants in meeting this guideline, the City of Coronado waived parking requirements for restaurants so they will be able to use parking areas for outdoor dining spaces and we are exploring other public spaces for potential outdoor dining as well.

Tennis has resumed at the Glorietta tennis courts with new protocols in place. We recognize many of these protocols are cumbersome and take away from the joy of the sport, however, the protocols were established by the County of San Diego Health Department and the city does not have leeway at this time.

We still have yet to receive an update on pool usage although it appears this might be included in phase 3. There is no timeline yet established for the implementation of phase 3.

Changes to our beaches are happening as well. Over the coming days and week, beach hours will likely be extended soon as we adjust staffing levels to keep the beach open later and lounging on the beach is likely to be approved by the county of San Diego in the coming days. Dog beach remains closed indefinitely. Although the County Public Health Officer signed off on the safety of dog beaches, and the cities of San Diego and Del Mar opened their dog beaches weeks ago, the Coronado City Council was split whether to open our dog beach or keep it closed.

Parking restrictions are being relaxed in many areas of town as we attempt to comply with County health orders and balance the parking impacts to the surrounding residential areas.

It is anticipated our general fund revenues will be approximately $10 million less than the 2018/19 fiscal year. The punchline for our city’s budget is that, while not pretty, the fiscal prudence of previous years will allow us to weather this storm without cuts to services. We’ll spend more time reviewing the budget during future community updates. You can find the proposed budget here.

As always, it is an honor to represent Coronado. If you have any questions or comments, please let me know. Thank you!

Source: Mayor Richard Bailey

The views expressed are those of Richard Bailey and do not necessarily reflect the City Council or the official City position.

