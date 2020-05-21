COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Friday, May 22, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
BusinessEntertainmentDiningFeatured

Restaurants and Retail Shopping Reopen – What Does That Mean?

By Managing Editor

Now that the state has approved the county’s request to move into phase 2B of reopening – restaurants and stores can now open to serve customers in person – what does it mean? As patrons and diners look forward to in-store shopping and dining in at restaurants, the businesses they support must complete their safe reopening plans, follow the state and county sanitation protocols, and post the information publicly.

Restaurants and stores that want to serve customers in person must follow specific guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Restaurants

- Advertisement -

Guidelines for dine-in restaurants are:

  • Temperature/symptom screening for employees daily
  • Employees with symptoms are not allowed to work
  • All tables need to be six feet apart or have barriers separating them
  • Signs need to be posted reminding customers to social distance
  • Employees must wear facial coverings
  • Customers must wear facial coverings except when seated
  • No self-service such as buffets, salad bars, soda machines, etc.
  • Encourage reservations
  • Expand outdoor seating

To assist with additional outdoor seating, the Coronado City Council agreed to waive the parking code requirements to allow local restaurants to temporarily serve dining patrons on a sidewalk, within an on-site outdoor space or in a privately-owned parking lot, subject to the conditions and limitations outlined in a city handout, and with approval of such seating with this application form.

The council hopes the action will allow Coronado restaurants to maintain, but not exceed, their previously approved occupancy prior to the COVID-19 health crisis.

- Advertisement -

The application can be filled out and submitted electronically. There is no fee. Businesses can submit the application with their seating plan to communitydevelopment@coronado.ca.us for faster service.

Before reopening, food businesses must fill out and post the County Restaurant Operating Protocol. Additional guidance, posters and information for a safe reopening can be found on the coronavirus-sd.com website page for restaurant operators.

The County Department of Environmental Health continues conducting food safety status verifications to ensure compliance with the California Retail Food Code and provide guidance and education on the Health Officer Orders.

Retail Shopping

Customers are allowed in stores, including malls, with the following requirements:

  • Post signs stating that no employees or customers with COVID-19 symptoms should enter
  • Temperature/symptom screening for employees daily
  • Employees and customers must wear facial coverings
  • Limit the number of customers to maintain six feet of distance

Businesses that have not done so already, need to complete a Safe Reopening Plan, post it at their entrance and discuss with their employees. Retail businesses that have been providing curbside or front-door pick-up and will now be allowing customers indoors must update their plan.

Coronado MainStreet has been contracted by the City of Coronado to monitor the reopening of businesses. Staff from MainStreet will be visiting each business in the upcoming days and weeks to provide education and answer any questions businesses may have. Questions can also be directed to MainStreet staff:
Rita: (619) 437-0254, coronadomainst@gmail.com
Mariah: (619) 315-8576, mariahrowden@gmail.com

Neither the public or employees should enter any business if they have symptoms of COVID-19, which include cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, or a new loss of taste or smell.

As more places open to the public, it’s important for people to continue taking precautions to avoid getting and spreading COVID-19.

“Dining out and shopping must be done safely as crowded places increase the risk of exposure to COVID-19,” Wooten said. “People should continue wearing a face covering in public, maintain their distance from others, avoid touching their face and wash their hands frequently.”

While some San Diegans would like for more businesses to reopen and other activities to occur, at this time the State has yet to allow the following to open:

  • Hotels, Airbnb
  • Gyms, fitness centers
  • Hair, nail salons
  • Beach parking lots
  • Sitting or lying down on the beach
  • Religious services, except funerals performed with social distancing

 

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Liberty Call Distilling Looks Forward to Fully Opening Dining Room, Bar and Patio in Barrio Logan

What does a new restaurant on the verge of opening do when a pandemic strikes? That has been the question facing Liberty Call Distilling...
Read more
Dining

Support Local Ice Cream and Gelato Shops May 22 to 31, 2020

Scoop San Diego’s Ice Cream Relief Week will kick off on Friday to support local family-owned ice cream and gelato shops during COVID-19 MyPoint Credit...
Read more
City of Coronado

Council Discusses Budget and Approves Opening of Tennis Center, Restaurants, Stores with Safety Precautions

The focus of Tuesday's City Council meeting was decision making on the ever-changing environment of state and county health orders related to coronavirus. A...
Read more
Community News

Glorietta Bay Inn Announces New Sanitizing and Social Distancing Procedures

As the world navigates the coronavirus and COVID-19 pandemic and acclimates to a new business as usual, Glorietta Bay Inn, a member of Kamla Hotels, is proud...
Read more
Community News

City to Reopen Tennis Center Courts – Temperature Checks Required Before Entry

The City Council has approved the reopening of the Tennis Center on Wednesday, May 20, after the San Diego County Public Health Officer amended...
Read more
Community News

Restrictions and Face Coverings When Restaurants and Stores Reopen

UPDATE MAY 21, 2020 - The state has approved the county's request to move into phase 2B of reopening. This means that in-store shopping...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Business

County Approves Plan to Request Accelerated Reopening

The County Board of Supervisors today approved two measures intended to allow the region to accelerate the reopening of the local economy. Under the...
Read more
Dining

Taco Tuesday at Coronado’s Costa Azul

Today’s Special Taco Tuesday TACO BAR Choice of Carne Asada, Carnitas, or Chicken. All the fixings: beans, rice, tortillas, guacamole, salsa fresca, chips and salsa....
Read more
Military

USS Kidd Conducts Crew Swap, Transitions to Next Phase of COVID-19 Response

SAN DIEGO (May 18, 2020) – The Navy has transitioned into the next phase of its aggressive response to the COVID-19 outbreak on board...
Read more
Business

Board of Supervisors to Consider County’s Plan for Accelerated Reopening at Tuesday Morning Meeting

San Diego County health officials will be presenting to the Board of Supervisors this morning the region’s plan that would allow it to accelerate...
Read more
Business

City Drafts Advocacy Letter to State in Support of Local Small Businesses – to Review at May 19 Meeting

At its May 8 special meeting, the Coronado City Council directed staff to draft a letter to state officials in support of local small...
Read more
News

Port of San Diego Harbor Police Investigating Death of Man Found in San Diego Bay

At approximately 7 am on Sunday, May 17, 2020, a recreational boater contacted the Port of San Diego Harbor Police by marine radio regarding...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Skill Saws, Weed Whips, Mowers and Blowers

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Charles BatschI remember the first time I came to this town. It was 1960 and I was only five years old. When...
Read more

Who Jumped Friday, and Why Was It My Family’s Fate to Witness Such a Horrific End of Life?

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Sheri J. SachsThe San Diego Bay, with its iconic Coronado Bay Bridge, is a treasure for those who are granted the opportunity...
Read more

What is the definition of Social Distancing and open parks in Coronado?

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mike BarnesI went for a walk today through the Ferry Landing and was SHOCKED at how many people were hanging out in...
Read more

Coronado, we didn’t want to leave you…

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Paul & Kathryn PflaumDear Coronado,I arrived in your care in April of 1972 to begin my Navy enlistment at NASNI in what...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Business

Restaurants and Retail Shopping Reopen – What Does That Mean?

Now that the state has approved the county’s request to move into phase 2B of reopening - restaurants and stores can now open to...
Read more
City of Coronado

Council Discusses Budget and Approves Opening of Tennis Center, Restaurants, Stores with Safety Precautions

The focus of Tuesday's City Council meeting was decision making on the ever-changing environment of state and county health orders related to coronavirus. A...
Read more
Community News

Glorietta Bay Inn Announces New Sanitizing and Social Distancing Procedures

As the world navigates the coronavirus and COVID-19 pandemic and acclimates to a new business as usual, Glorietta Bay Inn, a member of Kamla Hotels, is proud...
Read more
Community News

City to Reopen Tennis Center Courts – Temperature Checks Required Before Entry

The City Council has approved the reopening of the Tennis Center on Wednesday, May 20, after the San Diego County Public Health Officer amended...
Read more
Community News

Restrictions and Face Coverings When Restaurants and Stores Reopen

UPDATE MAY 21, 2020 - The state has approved the county's request to move into phase 2B of reopening. This means that in-store shopping...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.