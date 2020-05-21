Restaurants and Retail Shopping Reopen – What Does That Mean?

Now that the state has approved the county’s request to move into phase 2B of reopening – restaurants and stores can now open to serve customers in person – what does it mean? As patrons and diners look forward to in-store shopping and dining in at restaurants, the businesses they support must complete their safe reopening plans, follow the state and county sanitation protocols, and post the information publicly.

Restaurants and stores that want to serve customers in person must follow specific guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Restaurants

Guidelines for dine-in restaurants are:

Temperature/symptom screening for employees daily

Employees with symptoms are not allowed to work

All tables need to be six feet apart or have barriers separating them

Signs need to be posted reminding customers to social distance

Employees must wear facial coverings

Customers must wear facial coverings except when seated

No self-service such as buffets, salad bars, soda machines, etc.

Encourage reservations

Expand outdoor seating

To assist with additional outdoor seating, the Coronado City Council agreed to waive the parking code requirements to allow local restaurants to temporarily serve dining patrons on a sidewalk, within an on-site outdoor space or in a privately-owned parking lot, subject to the conditions and limitations outlined in a city handout, and with approval of such seating with this application form.

The council hopes the action will allow Coronado restaurants to maintain, but not exceed, their previously approved occupancy prior to the COVID-19 health crisis.

The application can be filled out and submitted electronically. There is no fee. Businesses can submit the application with their seating plan to communitydevelopment@coronado.ca.us for faster service.

Before reopening, food businesses must fill out and post the County Restaurant Operating Protocol. Additional guidance, posters and information for a safe reopening can be found on the coronavirus-sd.com website page for restaurant operators.

The County Department of Environmental Health continues conducting food safety status verifications to ensure compliance with the California Retail Food Code and provide guidance and education on the Health Officer Orders.

Retail Shopping

Customers are allowed in stores, including malls, with the following requirements:

Post signs stating that no employees or customers with COVID-19 symptoms should enter

Temperature/symptom screening for employees daily

Employees and customers must wear facial coverings

Limit the number of customers to maintain six feet of distance

Businesses that have not done so already, need to complete a Safe Reopening Plan, post it at their entrance and discuss with their employees. Retail businesses that have been providing curbside or front-door pick-up and will now be allowing customers indoors must update their plan.

Coronado MainStreet has been contracted by the City of Coronado to monitor the reopening of businesses. Staff from MainStreet will be visiting each business in the upcoming days and weeks to provide education and answer any questions businesses may have. Questions can also be directed to MainStreet staff:

Rita: (619) 437-0254, coronadomainst@gmail.com

Mariah: (619) 315-8576, mariahrowden@gmail.com

Neither the public or employees should enter any business if they have symptoms of COVID-19, which include cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, or a new loss of taste or smell.

As more places open to the public, it’s important for people to continue taking precautions to avoid getting and spreading COVID-19.

“Dining out and shopping must be done safely as crowded places increase the risk of exposure to COVID-19,” Wooten said. “People should continue wearing a face covering in public, maintain their distance from others, avoid touching their face and wash their hands frequently.”

While some San Diegans would like for more businesses to reopen and other activities to occur, at this time the State has yet to allow the following to open:

Hotels, Airbnb

Gyms, fitness centers

Hair, nail salons

Beach parking lots

Sitting or lying down on the beach

Religious services, except funerals performed with social distancing