Recreational Boating, with Limits, Allowed on San Diego Bay Beginning May 1

The Port of San Diego announced on Thursday that in compliance with the County of San Diego’s latest amended public health order, and with public health measures remaining in place to continue to minimize the spread of and exposure to COVID-19, recreational boating – for vessels on which all occupants are members of the same household – will be allowed on San Diego Bay beginning Friday, May 1, 2020.

The Port is gradually reopening public spaces in compliance with County Health guidance and in coordination with other coastal jurisdictions. Effective Friday, the following is what will be allowed/open and closed/not allowed on and around San Diego Bay:

: Recreational boating for vessels on which all occupants are members of the same household; kayaking and paddle boarding (kayakers and paddle boarders may launch from beaches); swimming for exercise Open : Walkways, sidewalks, and promenades for walking, running, and bicycling (no stopping, sitting, or lying down); beaches are open for walking and running along (no stopping, sitting, or lying down); Shelter Island and National City boat launches (opening at 8 a.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020);

: Walkways, sidewalks, and promenades for walking, running, and bicycling (no stopping, sitting, or lying down); beaches are open for walking and running along (no stopping, sitting, or lying down); Shelter Island and National City boat launches (opening at 8 a.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020); Closed : Parks, piers, park parking lots; Chula Vista boat launch (consistent with continued park closures throughout City of Chula Vista)

: Parks, piers, park parking lots; Chula Vista boat launch (consistent with continued park closures throughout City of Chula Vista) Not allowed: Gatherings and non-physical distancing activities; stopping, sitting or lying down in parks or on beaches; fishing from shoreline

The City of Coronado said that the Glorietta Bay Boat Launch Ramp will also reopen May 1. Parking remains restricted around Coronado’s boat launch ramp, the beach and park. Since the County has not lifted its parking restrictions, boaters should be advised that trailers by themselves or attached to a car (defined as an oversized vehicle) are not permitted to park on any City street for more than three consecutive hours. Signs have been placed on City streets surrounding the boat launch ramp and parking restrictions will be enforced.

Face Coverings. As previously announced, also beginning Friday is the requirement to wear face coverings while out in public and within six feet of others; in effect throughout San Diego County. If one is likely to come within six feet of another, one should wear a face covering. Even those who are healthy and asymptomatic but who’ve been exposed to the virus can expose and infect others.

The Port encourages the public to continue to follow State of California and County of San Diego public health guidance – wash your hands often and for 20 seconds each time, avoid touching your face, and regularly clean frequently touched surfaces.

