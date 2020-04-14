COVID-19 Update – Tuesday, April 14, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego:
Public Comments During the COVID-19 Emergency

As several public meetings are set to occur over the coming weeks, some virtually, to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, the City encourages members of the public to submit their comments in advance.

Governor Newsom’s executive order permits members of the Coronado City Council/Successor Agency, City Boards, Commission and Committees and staff to participate in public meetings via teleconference.

If you wish to register your position on an agenda item without attending, you may do so using one of two forms on the City’s website. Please submit your comment no later than 2 hours before the start of the meeting. Written comments will be posted on the City’s website in lieu of being read aloud at the meeting.

Board, Commissions, Committees

The next few meetings include the Historic Resource Commission meeting set for 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, and the Design Review Commission meeting at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22. The agenda for the Design Review Commission has not yet been published.

Commissioners will be using an internet-based meeting app that allows them to participate without being physically present. Each meeting will be shown live on Coronado TV (Spectrum 19/AT&T 99) or on the City’s website.

Restaurant Pick-up Zones Established

The City Council directed staff at its April 7 meeting to establish curbside restaurant pick-up locations on Orange Avenue to help local businesses that can no longer offer sit-down dining and are suffering a significant decline in sales.

Coronado is home to approximately 80 restaurants, most of whom have either closed or substantially reduced their business. A large number of businesses on Orange Avenue have temporarily closed while pedestrian traffic is nearly nonexistent as the community observes the Governor’s stay at home executive order.

Curbside pick-up locations were established for the following restaurants who made a request: Garage Buona Forchetta; Burger Lounge; High Tide Bottle Shop & Kitchen; Little Frenchie Bistro & Wine Bar; Starbucks; Swaddee Thai Restaurant of Coronado; Villa Nueva Bakery Cafe; and Yummy Sushi. The zones have been posted with signs and are just outside of the restaurant.

Read the complete update here: https://conta.cc/2V77eWS

 

-----
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the "island."

