COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Monday, April 13, 2020

Important Message from Publisher of The Coronado Times

By Coronado Times

I want to express my gratitude for your readership, especially during these unprecedented times. As you know, many Coronado businesses have been forced to shut or scale down due to COVID-19. Some of these businesses have had to put their ad campaigns on hold indefinitely. Advertising directly underwrites payroll for our local staff and funds day-to-day operations of The Coronado Times.

While ad revenue has decreased, our readership has surged from 50,000 monthly readers to 170,000 readers in the last 30 days – incredible demand for Coronado news! Now, more than ever, publishing quality Coronado news that is timely and accurate is critical to our readers.

If you value The Coronado Times, then now is the most impactful time to become a paid supporter (support starts at $5/month). It’s voluntary, however your contribution will positively impact our business and help grow coverage of Coronado (news, business, the arts, lifestyle & more).

Top Reasons to Become a Paid Supporter:

  • VALUE – We provide quality news that is timely, accurate and meaningful.
  • LOCAL – Published daily in Coronado by your friends and neighbors (see below).
  • COMMUNITY – Help grow coverage of Coronado news that matters most to you.
Our Team of Writers, Editor & CHS Interns

I remain incredibly optimistic about The Coronado Times and continuing to deliver quality Coronado news coverage. For the last 18 years, it has been an honor to provide this publication to those that care about Coronado.

Be well and thanks for your readership and support,

Love The Coronado Times?

-Steve

—-
Steve Johnson, Publisher
The Coronado Times
619-669-8686

-----
Love The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Coronado Times
Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

“Wampler’s Ascent” Available on Amazon Prime

Entertainment
Submitted by Brad Gerbelhttps://youtu.be/LTYdHk7cGiQYears ago, I would see a man in a motorized wheelchair, buzzing around Coronado, with one of his babies in a...
Read more

“Serotonin Rising” – Watch for Free

Entertainment
Submitted by Tony Perri https://youtu.be/OJvkhNyTxQ0Watch Free - the DALAI LAMA, DEEPAK CHOPRA, Dr. JOE DISPENZA and Dr. LARRY DOSSEY starring in the world's first truly...
Read more

Words Have Power, Use a Dictionary

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Carolyn RogersonI have always loved words; their origin, evolution, as well as their definition. One of my favorite NYT columns was William...
Read more

Coronavirus Quarantine Reality

Letters to the Editor
Author:  Ken FitzgeraldI am healthy. I am able to work from home, my law firm is still in business, and nobody in my family...
Read more

