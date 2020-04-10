COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Friday, April 10, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
CommunityCommunity News

Virtual Passover May Be a First, But Judaism Has a Long History of Ritual Innovation

By Managing Editor

By Samuel L. Boyd, University of Colorado Boulder. Originally published in The Conversation.

- Advertisement -

 

Information on Passover in Coronado can be found on the Chabad of Coronado website: ChabadCoronado.com

As the coronavirus pandemic spreads across the globe, it is affecting how families celebrate important religious events such as Easter, Passover and Ramadan, which would normally involve the gathering of families.

For example, in Judaism, Passover, which commemorates the exodus of the Israelites from Egypt, involves younger and older generations dramatizing the events of slavery in Egypt and the recitation of a liturgy called the “Passover Haggadah.”

The recitation of certain communal prayers at Passover, like many other ritual celebrations in some orthodox Jewish communities, involves a minyan, or a quorum of 10, traditionally male, participants. Highly interactive Passover meals, or Seders, include games for children, such as finding the afikomen, part of an unleavened wafer that is hidden, the discovery of which is often rewarded with a prize.

Since many families cannot gather in person, leaders of congregations have said that being in the same “place” according to the traditional understanding can accommodate virtual presence. Some of the Passover Seder traditions are occurring through videoconferencing tools such as Zoom.

Love The Coronado Times?

As a historian of the Bible, I know Passover has long been a platform for ritual innovation. A particularly important example of a similar sort of ritual innovation occurred when the temple in Jerusalem was destroyed, twice.

Following the destruction, the way that Jewish communities worshiped God changed forever.

Temple worship

The temple in Jerusalem occupies an important place in both Jewish and Christian thought. David, the king of Israel who ruled from around 1010 to 970 B.C., is said to have first envisioned the temple. It was, however, built by his son Solomon.

The temple played a central role in ancient Israelite worship. According to the Bible, the temple in Jerusalem was where God lived. The belief was that as long as God remained in Jerusalem, the city would be indestructible.

In 701 B.C., a king named Sennacherib tried to invade Jerusalem but was unsuccessful. The military campaign devastated the surrounding villages, but Jerusalem survived. According to some biblical texts, God had chosen the temple as a special place to dwell.

Sacrifices were performed in the temple to ensure that God stayed forever in Jerusalem. The belief was that the sacrifices provided food for God.

The blood from the sacrifices was also intended as a purge. It was believed that sinful actions of Israelites could travel through the air, generating a stain, called a “miasma.”

This stain was believed to stick to various parts of the temple. According to the Book of Leviticus, in the Old Testament, the more important the person in Israelite society committing the sin, the closer the stain would land to the place where God was believed to have lived, called the “Holy of Holies.”

The blood of sacrifices was applied to these places, making God’s dwelling clean and tidy.

As such, these sacrifices were designed to keep God happy and they were essential to maintaining order in the divine dwelling.

Religious reordering

Except that the biblical texts claim that God did not stay in the temple forever. According to the Book of Ezekiel in the Bible, God became unhappy with the state of affairs in Jerusalem and abandoned the temple.

Following the divine abandonment Jerusalem was no longer indestructible. In 586 B.C., Nebuchadnezzar, a Babylonian king, conquered Jerusalem and destroyed the temple.

The temple was rebuilt around 515 B.C. But this “Second Temple” too was destroyed, this time by the Romans in A.D. 70.

Model of Jerusalem in the late Second Temple period. Dan Lundberg/Flickr, CC BY-SA

This destruction left Jewish leaders with profound questions. Without a temple, they asked, how could people access God and offer sacrifices?

Another vital question before them was: How were these Jewish communities to relate to God, particularly in view of the commands of sacrifice in the Bible, when the temple was gone?

Ritual innovation

Religious texts were believed to hold answers for why these disasters occurred.

According to the scholar James Kugel, Jewish prophets and sages explained that these events were “God’s punishment” for the failure to “obey the divine laws.”

As a result, those who survived were “resolved to learn the lesson of history” by studying ancient texts and performing the laws as God intended. In this way, it was believed, they would find “favor with God” and “head off another disaster,” according to Kugel.

Other scholars, such as Mira Balberg and Simeon Chavel, have argued that the same biblical texts were also thought to contain the key for constructing new religious ideas. In fact, these texts gave license for ritual innovation in light of changing historical circumstances.

Such innovations were often, though not always, grounded in sacred texts and traditions. That way they had a continuity with the past.

Adapting to change

It was through this process that prayer in the Jewish tradition came to be seen as a form of sacrifice.

Both the act of sacrifice and prayer connected the divine and human realms. Some passages in the Bible made the connection explicit.

For example, Psalm 141:2, which says, “Take my prayer as an offering of incense, my upraised hands as an evening sacrifice,” drew similarities between prayer and sacrifice. So did another book in the Bible – Hosea 14:3, which says, “Instead of bulls we will pay the offering of our lips.”

The verses even put prayer and sacrifice in parallel poetic lines as a way to almost equate the actions.

In fact, the prayer in Judaism known as the “Amidah” was conceived as a substitute for sacrifice very shortly after the destruction of the Second Temple.

Reciting the Amidah.

The destruction of the temple created unimaginable crises in the religious sensibilities of ancient Jews, but also became a platform to reimagine how religious ritual worked.

The ability for modern religious communities to adapt and innovate rituals in light of circumstances, then, has deep and very productive roots.

[Insight, in your inbox each day. You can get it with The Conversation’s email newsletter.]
This is an updated version of a piece first published on March 24, 2020.The Conversation
Samuel L. Boyd, Assistant Professor, University of Colorado Boulder
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

-----
Love The Coronado Times?
Support Local Journalism

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

All Gatherings Now Prohibited; County COVID-19 Deaths Increase to 36

Health Order Updated to Prohibit Gatherings The County Wednesday expanded its Health Order to prohibit gatherings of any type, effective Thursday, April 9.The new directive...
Read more
Community News

A Healthy Rhythm May Keep You Sane and Help You Fight COVID-19

By Satchin Panda, University of California San Diego Originally published in The Conversation.Social distancing and washing hands have become the frontline in the fight against...
Read more
Community News

PAWS Helping Paws (COVID-19 Support)

PAWS Helping Paws is a program that PAWS of Coronado is providing to support our community pet owners during the COVID-19 outbreak in the event...
Read more
Community News

Port of San Diego Harbor Police Officer Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Port of San Diego announced that a San Diego Harbor Police officer has tested positive for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). The officer has...
Read more
Community News

What Does ‘Recovered From Coronavirus’ Mean? Q and A About What Happens Next

By Tom Duszynski, IUPUI Originally published in The Conversation.The coronavirus is certainly scary, but despite the constant reporting on total cases and a climbing death...
Read more
Community News

CoroMask Giveaway, Update on Future Distribution

UDPATE: Thursday, April 9 The main mask giveaway for Coronado residents will be be Friday morning, April 10 from the Coronado High School parking lot...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

What Does ‘Recovered From Coronavirus’ Mean? Q and A About What Happens Next

By Tom Duszynski, IUPUI Originally published in The Conversation.The coronavirus is certainly scary, but despite the constant reporting on total cases and a climbing death...
Read more
Community News

CIFF Launches “Best of the Fest” Virtual Series

Coronado Island Film Festival (CIFF) invites you to come along on a virtual cinematic journey as it launches a new online series called Best...
Read more
City of Coronado

City of Coronado COVID-19 Update – Tuesday, April 7, 2020

City Council Makes COVID-19 Decisions City Council Item 10c At its April 7 City Council meeting, Council members considered several agenda items related to businesses operating...
Read more
Community News

COVID-19 Deaths Increase to 31, Health Order Being Enforced

Twelve additional COVID-19 deaths have been reported, bringing the region’s total to 31, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced today.The age range...
Read more
Dining

Easter Meal from The Henry

Easter is going to look a little different this year and The Henry Coronado is launching an Easter Family Meal that is available for...
Read more
Education

CoSA Teacher Creates #nadoartchallenge

Anna Woerman, a Digital Arts teacher at Coronado School of Arts (CoSA) and Coronado High School for 12 years, started the #nadoartchallenge to have...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Coronavirus Quarantine Reality

Letters to the Editor
Author:  Ken FitzgeraldI am healthy. I am able to work from home, my law firm is still in business, and nobody in my family...
Read more

Visitors to Coronado Beach Could be Asymptomatic Carriers

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Brad WillisA letter to Coronado City Manager Blair King Dear Blair,Like many, I was surprised at the city council’s split decision to keep...
Read more

Close Beach for a Few Months to Protect All of Us

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Rebecca Sauer, RN CPANMy name is Rebecca Sauer, and I am a critical care nurse at UCSD. I am responding to Mayor...
Read more

Coronado Beach Open for Running, Walking, Separate From Others

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Richard BaileySound public policy is driven by data and observation, not misinformation and emotion.The decision to keep Coronado beaches and parks open...
Read more

NEW STORIES

City of Coronado

City Council: Business Help, Financial Outlook, Closures for Safety

City Council members were sporting a variety of colorful masks as they came together for this week’s City Council meeting. The most critical items...
Read more
Community News

COVID-19 Deaths Increase to 31, Health Order Being Enforced

Twelve additional COVID-19 deaths have been reported, bringing the region’s total to 31, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced today.The age range...
Read more
Business

True Grit: Coronado Small Business Owners Undaunted by Quarantine, Forge Ahead with Creative New Ideas

It’s challenging enough to run a small business under the best of circumstances, yet alone during a global pandemic. While many storefronts are forced...
Read more
Education

CoSA Teacher Creates #nadoartchallenge

Anna Woerman, a Digital Arts teacher at Coronado School of Arts (CoSA) and Coronado High School for 12 years, started the #nadoartchallenge to have...
Read more
Military

Navy Mandates Face Covering: What You Need to Know

The Navy will now require the use of cloth face coverings for all military, Navy civilian and contractors as well as family members while...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.